Anele Mdoda is not so popular with parents and Peppa Pig lovers in South Africa after her 947 Breakfast show drive

The radio presenter struck a nerve when she incited a war against the popular cartoon character, advocating for more bacon

Listeners were shook by Anele's comment and took to social media to express their heartache at the straightforward comment

Anele Mdoda has declared a war against Peppa Pig and the parents of her little fans are not having it. The media personality left jaws on the floor when she hopped on her breakfast show and suggested that Peppa be put to good use as some bacon. While were in stitches with laughter, others felt a little offended.

Anele Touches leaves SA parents upset after suggesting we should eat Peppa Pig. Image: @zinathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda is trending on Twitter again but this time her beef, well pork, is with Peppa Pig. The British cartoon has been the source of many parents nightmares because little ones just can't seem to get enough of the BBC show. Anele has provided a very simple solution to the problem:

"Down with Peppa Pig, Up with bacon!"

Needless to say, the comment quickly became unpopular with the parents of the Peppa stans. The socials filled with belly-aching laughter from those who can't help but agree with Anele.

@32_Mashaba said:

"Anele you have no peace."

@jayrafie tweeted:

"My niece love's pepper pig and I can't do anything about it coz the mom lets her."

@aphelele_buqwan wrote:

"Up nge-Bacon up!!!! Down ngo-Peppa Pig pansiii!! @Anele you'll be the reason I'm breaking yet another diet plan this week."

Anele is no stranger to controversial comments on her breakfast show. The celeb is still trying to recover after IOL reported that she insisted that Kelly Rowland is not better looking than Beyoncé. Peeps still remind her of those infamous words every time the singer posts a photo.

