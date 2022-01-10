A video of Trevor Noah having fun during his trip back to the motherland went viral over the weekend as he showcased not-so-graceful moves

The comedian’s friend and fellow celeb Anele Mdoda is seen cheering him on in the clip, which gained plenty of unwarranted criticism from haters

Many tweeps suggested that the radio host was only putting up an act to impress her international star pal in their commentary

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Trevor Noah has been having a ball while visiting South Africa as seen in a tape of him dancing while in Cape Town with friends. Anele Mdoda joined the late-night talk show star in his playful movements, hyping him up even though his moves weren’t that amazing.

Anele Mdoda has become the recipient of undue hate after having a good time with long-time chum, Trevor Noah. Image: @zintathu/Instagram and @trevornoah/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Pop culture commentator Musa Khawula reshared the video of the pair’s cheerful interaction on Friday afternoon. Unfortunately, instead of people praising Trevor and Anele’s friendship goals, they targeted the SA media personality with unpleasant remarks.

Since Trevor Noah has made it big, several insinuated that Anele was trying too hard to stay in the Hollywood star’s circle. See some of the wild claims and observations some netizens made regarding the clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@molefe_cedric wrote:

“She looks like a groupie.”

@AlameenAlz commented:

“She’s laughing like she’s about to ask for a favour.”

@MenziSbo added:

“You have to laugh when the dollar millionaire is dancing.”

Thankfully, many took note of the unnecessary tweets and called the critics out for their distasteful words. They argued that the video presented a lighthearted moment between friends who’ve been in each other’s lives for years.

3 Pics of Trevor Noah's Cape Town holiday with his bae and celeb friends

In related stories, Briefly News recently reported that Trevor Noah spent his festive season holidays in Mzansi. The Daily Show host, who is now based in the US, flew to Mzansi in December 2021 to spend time with his friends and family in the country.

The world-renowned comedian brought home his bae Minka Kelly with him. They've been enjoying the beautiful scenery in Cape Town since they arrived for the end of the year holidays.

Trevor Noah has been pictured with his long-time friends Sizwe Dhlomo, Anele Mdoda, Khaya Dlanga and communications mogul Xolisa Dyeshana in the Mother City. They've been enjoying life in the city while catching up on the latest trending news in Mzansi.

Source: Briefly News