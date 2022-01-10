Kelly Rowland took to Twitter to ask peeps where she should vacation in 2022 yesterday afternoon, resulting in keen responses from fans

One of her South African followers proposed the rainbow nation for one of her trips and the superstar singer entertained it by asking for specifics

In true Mzansi fashion, locals swarmed her comments with hilarious recommendations that also poked fun at the fan-created feud between her and Anele Mdoda

Kelly Rowland showed that she is already looking forward to taking time off this year, just as the 2021 holiday season wrapped. The singer contemplated her 2022 travel plans online yesterday as she reached out for destination plugs.

Local Kelly Rowland fans let the jokes fly as she considers South Africa as a vaycay spot. Image: @zintathu/Instagram and @kellyrowland/Instagram

When a local tweep suggested Mzansi for her next voyage, the American artist exclaimed that she adores the country before digging for more advice. What followed next was a slew of tweets from SA jokesters who offered hysterical advice.

While some did give the star some excellent guidance regarding our beautiful land, many opted to suggest that she rough it out like the natives. Of course, media personality Anele Mdoda also got some mentions in the comments.

See some of the humorous interactions under Kelly’s tweet below:

@tshepiso_iv wrote:

“Hammanskraal lala, so you can dance to Barcadi”

@blekiwea commented:

“There's a beautiful place called "Konka" over here, that would be a beautiful place for you to visit Kelly”

@Alphacode__ suggested:

“94.7 highveld studio.”

@BonoloAnne offered:

“Come to Cape Town by the Cape Flats or Mitchell's Plain. Don't be alarmed by random gunshots and people robbing each other while running away, those are areas where movies are usually directed. Just make sure you also rob while running.”

Anele Mdoda trends again after Kelly Rowland posts hot pic, Mzansi thinks she deserves it

In more stories related to Kelly, Briefly News previously reported that if there is one thing Anele wishes she could take back, it might be the comment she made about the star’s looks.

Peeps refuse to let her comment go and now she will forever trend alongside the former Destiny's Child member. Rowland posted another smoking hot snap and without fail, Anele was brought up.

Anele Mdoda got on the radio with Sizwe Dhlomo back in 2019 and with her whole chest said that Kelly Rowland was only pretty when she had makeup on. After plenty of backlash from Kelly fans, Anele corrected herself saying she doesn't dislike the singer but still maintained that Beyoncé is prettier than her.

Ever since then, peeps have been on a mission to make the breakfast show host eat her words. The Kelly and Anele saga has even led Saffas to create a feud between the two celebs.

