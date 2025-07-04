Rami Chuene celebrated her birthday with a hilarious and heartfelt post reflecting on aging, sparking love and laughter from fans and fellow celebrities

Dineo Langa and Kgomotso Christopher, among other stars, shared touching tributes and stunning photos in honour of Rami's milestone celebration

Social media tributes poured in, with fans praising her youthful looks and vibrant spirit, calling her 50th birthday post both relatable and entertaining

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Veteran South African actress Rami Chuene celebrated her 50th birthday on Thursday, 3 July 2025, with a heartfelt and hilarious post about aging. The star's fans and colleagues, including actress Dineo Langa, celebrated the star's special day.

Dineo Langa and Kgomotso Christopher celebrated Rami Chuene's 50th birthday with sweet posts. Image: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu and Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

50, where? It's hard to believe that Rami Chuene is now 50 years old. The actress doesn't look a day over 40. Social media has been buzzing with heartfelt messages from the actress' fans and friends. Many are celebrating Rami's golden jubilee with the sweetest post.

Unseen actress Dineo Langa took to her X (formerly Twitter) page to show Rami Chuene some love. The stunner shared a stunning picture of the birthday girl and wished her well on her milestone. She wrote:

"50 and up!!! Let's go to the Lamz!!! Love you 🍾🥂🍾🥂🍾 Happy birthday!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Kgomotso Christopher shares sweet post on Rami Chuene's birthday

Award-winning actress Kgomotso Christopher also penned a heartwarming birthday message to celebrate Rami Chuene's milestone birthday. The actress shared a picture alongside other actresses, Harriet Manamela and Nthati Moshesh. She captioned the post:

"A milestone birthday for a very special lady. Many blessings."

How did Rami Chuene celebrate her birthday?

The seasoned actress marked another trip around the sun with a lengthy post on her page. The star, who has been counting down to her 50th for the past few weeks, joked about getting old in a hilarious post. Part of the caption read:

"Thirty years ago, fifty was so far, so old, so elderly, and today here we are! E reng gravity mo ngwaneng? Don’t get me started on those thin but visible lines (wrinkles). What about the niples being in line with the belly button? Back then, motho had a figure, now we’re just figuring it out. And what about the knees? Now I finally get what that song- hlogo, magetla, sefuba le letheka, mangwele le menwana meant!"

Dineo Langa and Kgomotso Christopher are among the many celebrities who celebrated Rami Chuene's 50th birthday. Image: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Celebs, including Zenande Mfenyana, Sindi Dlathu, and Thando Thabethe, also flooded Rami's post with heartwarming tributes. Take a look at some messages below:

@zenandemfenyana said:

"Happy Happy my Ramz 💐💐💐🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 This caption is so entertaining to read, I totally read it in your voice 😂 I love you loads Boo Mma 😍❤️"

@sindi_dlathu commented:

"Happy Birthday, my fellow crazian 🤣🤣🤣❤️❤️❤️"

@ladynam_bm wrote:

"Yhu 😍 if this is how 50 looks, no one has any excuse! 🙅🏾‍♀️ Happy Birthday, my fabulous dark dindy 🥰"

@thando_thabethe said:

"I love you so much my Ramz!!! May God grant you all your wildest dreams…happy birthday 💋💋"

Inside Makhadzi's lavish birthday celebrations

In more news about celebrities who recently celebrated their birthdays, Briefly News reported that award-winning South African musician Makhadzi rang in her new age like the queen she is. The star who turned 29 on Monday, 30 June, shared an emotional post on her page.

Makhadzi celebrated how far she has come and all her accomplishments with the viral post. Meanwhile, her family and friends were planning a grand birthday party for her.

Source: Briefly News