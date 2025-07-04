Loyiso Bala celebrated his wife, Jennifer Bala, as she turned a year older on Thursday, 3 July 2025, with a heartfelt Instagram post

Loyiso expressed disbelief at how Jennifer's natural beauty and looks do not reflect her age

Jennifer Bala thanked her husband and shared a birthday post, embracing her age with humour and gratitude

Loyiso Bala showered his wife Jennifer Bala with birthday love. Image: loyisobala

Source: Instagram

Veteran South African musician Loyiso Bala celebrated his wife, Jennifer “Jen” Bala, as she turned a year older. The couple, who were married in 2011, just showed that the love is still burning bright between them.

Loyiso Bala took to his Instagram account on Thursday, 3 July 2025, to celebrate his wife Jennifer on her birthday. The reality TV star shared a portrait of Jennifer in her pyjamas, looking relaxed at No5 Boutique Art Hotel by Mantis, a 5-star boutique hotel in Gqeberha.

Loyiso Bala showers his wife with birthday love

In the caption, Loyisi Bala gushed over her ageless beauty and expressed how she didn’t look 48. The father of three expressed gratitude to his wife and declared his unwavering love for her. The caption read:

“How are you, 48? Like how? You just keep getting more beautiful, more graceful, and as youthful as the day I met you. Happy Birthday @jenniferbala. Thank you for being my everything ❤️”

See the post below:

In the comments, Jennifer gushed at her husband’s heartfelt birthday message to her. She thanked Loyiso Bala for making her 48th birthday a memorable one. The response read:

“Aww, thank you, Baby ☺️😘 and thanks for helping me celebrate this one in style.”

Loyiso Bala gushed over his wife, Jennifer Bala, on her birthday. Image: loyisobala

Source: Instagram

Celebrating her birthday, Jennifer embraced her age with humour, gratitude and how she is approaching menopause. Part of the caption read:

“48 candles. Zero chill. Mild hot flashes. Major gratitude. 🎉😅🔥 They say the privilege of a long life is becoming who you truly are. Well, I’m becoming…moisturised, unbothered, and even hotter (pun intended).”

Jennifer Bala shared a second light-hearted video of herself. She thanked everyone who wished her a happy birthday. She shared how she celebrated her birthday. The post was captioned:

“You didn’t think I was only going to post one, did you!?! 🙈😅 It’s my birthday month, and this is how I celebrate. Thanks to everyone who wished me a happy birthday online, called, WhatsApp’d, DM’d and emailed. I had a lovely, fun afternoon yesterday celebrating with my family and being young at heart again. And thanks to everyone who joined my IG LIVE when we cut the cake. Much love to you all. 🙏🏽♥️🤗 Disclaimer: before anyone comes for me, yes, there is a filter on here from the other app called ‘Lite Foundation’. 🤭”

Loyiso Bala's wife labelled toxic and dramatic

In a 2023 article, Briefly News reported that Jennifer Bala was labelled by fans of The Bala Family reality TV show as being toxic and dramatic.

Fans voiced concerns about Jennifer Bala's apparent lack of respect for her husband's isiXhosa culture.

Social media users criticised Loyiso Bala for not imparting knowledge of their customs to Jennifer, suggesting that he bears some responsibility for her conduct. Viewers called for open communication between Jennifer and Loyiso

