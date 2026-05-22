Multi-award-winning actress and TV personality Connie Ferguson sparked a buzz online when her old and latest photos were posted on X

Ferguson was compared to her former Generations co-stars in a photo shared on social media on 18 May 2026

Fans of the popular SABC1 soapie and the actress commented on her photos

'Generations' fans respond to before and after photos of Connie Ferguson: "Only the nose aged"

Source: Instagram

Legendary actress Connie Ferguson, who previously starred in Generations and Generations: The Legacy, recently trended on social media when her before-and-after photos were shared on X.

Ferguson previously sparked a debate online when her youthful appearance stunned South Africans.

The former The Queen actress and producer also left her fans emotional on social media when she paid tribute to her late mother.

Social media user Moshe Meso shared before-and-after pics of Ferguson, with her former Generations co-stars on his X account on Monday, 18 May 2026.

"Only the nose aged there by my Goat," he captioned the post.

In the photo, the TV producer and actress is with her former Generations co-stars.

Reactions to before and after pics of Connie Ferguson and her age

@Khangtile said:

"Lelindiya, (The Indian actor) used to charm me this one, like boring Rajesh ka (in) Isidingo."

@Mapz_paul replied:

"The height of South African television."

@nahume_m responded:

"But Ntate (Mr) Mokoena is handsome."

@ssSphelele reacted:

"Strini usekhulile bandla."

@HlelO93 replied:

"Don't do that."

@According2Lebo commented:

"And they say women age faster than men."

@BabalwaMzingaye reacted:

"Yhaa nhee, we are very old. I wonder what happened to the other cast members, Bo Abena Ayivor, who played Lerato, I think, Akin Omotoso, who played Kaya, the little girl who played Lindiwe, and that Indian lady who played Shaan. Anyway, those were good old times."

@SandiM1809 commented:

"Akin Omotoso used to be my crush before Zolisa Xaluva entered the chat."

@huggable_za responded:

"Damm, black really doesn't crack."

@Thandopaul wrote:

"Time is unkind."

@TvblogbyMLU previously replied on X:

"Happy birthday to Connie Ferguson. Queen Connie Ferguson is aging in reverse! Remember when she said she'd be a fit grandma by 55? Well, she's absolutely killing it!"

@chiefofstaffZA wrote on his X account:

"A whole 65-year-old Connie Ferguson still looks this fine."

@Mando23410905 responded:

"@MissLELOMK1, haibo Connie Ferguson is only 55 years of age."

@MalapJdk reacted:

"This post lies, I know Connie was born in 1970, and she's 55, turning 56 this year.... But one thing is true, they look stunning."

@Tammy_thee_Godd said:

"Read the room."

'Generations' fans respond to before and after photos of Connie Ferguson: "Only the nose aged"

Source: Instagram

Actress Connie Ferguson’s lookalike goes viral: “I thought it was her until I saw the badge”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans discovered that legendary media personality and actress Connie Ferguson's doppelganger.

A social media user on X previously posted a video of the former The Queen actress's lookalike on social media, which quickly went viral.

Many South Africans and fans of the star couldn't help but share how their resemblances are so uncanny after watching the clip.

Source: Briefly News