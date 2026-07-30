Authorities conducted a joint operation at Joburg Mall in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday, targeting illicit trade

Officers from the National Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit seized electronics and other items valued at over R1 million

A government spokesperson warned that South Africa loses up to R1 billion in revenue annually to illicit traders who evade taxes

SAPS and the government raided the Joburg CBD. Image: Michele Spatari/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Nine undocumented foreign nationals were taken into custody following a joint enforcement operation at Joburg Mall in the city's central business district on Wednesday.

According to eNCA, the raid was spearheaded by the National Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit, with officers removing electronics and various non-compliant products from traders. The combined value of the seized goods is estimated to exceed R1 million, though authorities confirmed the final figure will be determined at a later stage. The operation took place 15 days after the police conducted a surprise compliance raid in the CBD.

Regulators target five product categories

Product inspections during the operation were carried out by the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS), an agency operating under the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition. Department representative Tintswalo Ntlhane outlined the five categories that regulators focus on during such inspections: electronics, electrical goods, automotive products, materials, and food and fisheries.

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Any goods that do not meet the required statutory standards are removed from circulation. Joburg Mall is well known as an inner-city retail hub where counterfeit and non-compliant goods have long been available, and shop owners in the area reportedly received the raid without surprise, treating it as a routine enforcement exercise.

Illicit trade draining SA economy

Police spokesperson Colonel Amanda van Wyk drew attention to the wider economic consequences of the counterfeit goods trade. She noted that illicit traders redirect revenue away from legitimate businesses, suppress local manufacturing, and contribute to rising unemployment.

Colonel van Wyk stated that South Africa loses as much as R1 billion annually in revenue to traders who operate outside the tax system. The nine foreign nationals arrested during the operation remain in custody. No additional information regarding formal charges was available at the time of publication.

MTN Butchery raided

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent City of Johannesburg-led operation in the CBD that resulted in the arrest of seven individuals at MTN Butchery for violating immigration laws. This operation unveiled shocking conditions, including undocumented foreign nationals hiding in precarious locations to evade law enforcement.

Source: Briefly News