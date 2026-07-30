9 Undocumented Foreign Nationals Arrested in Joburg Mall Counterfeit Goods Raid
- Authorities conducted a joint operation at Joburg Mall in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday, targeting illicit trade
- Officers from the National Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit seized electronics and other items valued at over R1 million
- A government spokesperson warned that South Africa loses up to R1 billion in revenue annually to illicit traders who evade taxes
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JOHANNESBURG — Nine undocumented foreign nationals were taken into custody following a joint enforcement operation at Joburg Mall in the city's central business district on Wednesday.
According to eNCA, the raid was spearheaded by the National Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit, with officers removing electronics and various non-compliant products from traders. The combined value of the seized goods is estimated to exceed R1 million, though authorities confirmed the final figure will be determined at a later stage. The operation took place 15 days after the police conducted a surprise compliance raid in the CBD.
Regulators target five product categories
Product inspections during the operation were carried out by the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS), an agency operating under the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition. Department representative Tintswalo Ntlhane outlined the five categories that regulators focus on during such inspections: electronics, electrical goods, automotive products, materials, and food and fisheries.
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Any goods that do not meet the required statutory standards are removed from circulation. Joburg Mall is well known as an inner-city retail hub where counterfeit and non-compliant goods have long been available, and shop owners in the area reportedly received the raid without surprise, treating it as a routine enforcement exercise.
Illicit trade draining SA economy
Police spokesperson Colonel Amanda van Wyk drew attention to the wider economic consequences of the counterfeit goods trade. She noted that illicit traders redirect revenue away from legitimate businesses, suppress local manufacturing, and contribute to rising unemployment.
Colonel van Wyk stated that South Africa loses as much as R1 billion annually in revenue to traders who operate outside the tax system. The nine foreign nationals arrested during the operation remain in custody. No additional information regarding formal charges was available at the time of publication.
MTN Butchery raided
In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent City of Johannesburg-led operation in the CBD that resulted in the arrest of seven individuals at MTN Butchery for violating immigration laws. This operation unveiled shocking conditions, including undocumented foreign nationals hiding in precarious locations to evade law enforcement.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za