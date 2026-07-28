KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli discussed the issue of foreign-owned spaza shops in the province

The premier noted that there were several factors which resulted in local shop owners suffering in the sector

A roundtable discussion was held to address the growing dominance of foreign nationals in the spaza shop sector

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli admitted that foreign nationals own nearly 60% of the spaza shops in the province. Image: KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government

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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL — KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli has raised the alarm over the composition of the province's spaza shop sector, disclosing that close to 60% of these informal retail outlets are in the hands of foreign nationals.

Ntuli made the remarks during a Newzroom Afrika interview on 28 July 2026, following a roundtable discussion his office convened to examine the state of spaza shops across the province. His comments come against the backdrop of a series of anti-illegal immigration marches in the country in recent months, which resulted in the closure of several foreign-owned stores.

Roundtable aims to empower local traders

Speaking about the situation, Ntuli said the roundtable was not designed to drive out foreign shop owners but rather to equip local entrepreneurs with the tools needed to reclaim and sustain their businesses. He noted that the closure of some foreign-owned shops had left gaps in communities that previously depended on them for basic goods and services.

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He added that many local spaza shop owners had applied for compliance certificates, but very few were approved, with some districts recording zero successful applications. "When you look at the rate of the applications, it signifies that our people, they are disadvantaged by the requirements that are there," Ntuli said.

The roundtable brought together stakeholders from the Department of Small Business Development and other provincial funding bodies to explore training, mentorship and compliance support for local owners.

Factors giving foreign-owned stores the edge

When asked what was making foreign-owned spaza shops more competitive, Ntuli pointed to three issues. First, he cited the availability of illicit goods, which are sold at lower prices than legitimate local products.

Second, he noted that some foreign operators produce their own brands by pooling resources to buy in bulk, reducing costs and allowing for lower markups. Third, he highlighted the cooperative model many use, where operators are linked to specific wholesalers, giving them a reliable and cost-effective supply chain.

In response, Ntuli said the province intends to establish a formal wholesaler programme that would supply local spaza shops through a managed system offering training, mentorship and compliance support.

Source: Briefly News