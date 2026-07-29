The Electoral Commission of South Africa announced final operational readiness ahead of the upcoming local government elections

A record 620 political parties have registered, with 76 already capturing candidate details through a new online nomination system

South Africans have one final weekend on 1 and 2 August 2026 to register at voting stations before the election date is officially proclaimed

There are more political parties this year. Image: Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC)

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA — The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has declared full operational readiness for the upcoming Local Government Elections, citing a record number of registered political parties and advanced preparations across all nine provinces.

In a statement published on Facebook on 29 July 2026, the IEC confirmed that 620 political parties are currently listed on the Register of Political Parties, the highest number in the country's electoral history and a figure that reflects sustained growth in democratic participation.

Record party numbers drive new nomination system

To accommodate the expanding field of contestants, the Commission has introduced the Online Candidate Nomination System (OCNS), which allows parties and prospective independent candidates to begin capturing candidate details before the official election date is proclaimed. Training on the platform was conducted across all nine provinces, reaching 238 political parties and aspirant independent candidates. So far, 76 political parties and 39 independent candidates have already begun uploading their information.

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Citizens who have not yet registered to vote are reminded that 1 and 2 August 2026 represent the final opportunity to do so at a voting station. After this weekend, the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is expected to proclaim the official election date.

What proclamation means for the electoral process

Once the election date is proclaimed, several legal mechanisms come into immediate effect. The voters' roll will close at midnight, ending all registration activity, including the online portal. The Electoral Code of Conduct will be activated, binding all participating parties and independent candidates to conduct that supports open public debate and prohibits the declaration of "no-go" zones. The IEC will also officially gazette the binding Election Timetable.

On election day, 48,212 trained officials will be deployed across 23,699 voting stations, which will operate from 08h00 to 17h00. The Commission reiterated that local government elections require voters to cast their ballots specifically within the ward where they ordinarily reside, a requirement distinct from national and provincial elections.

View the statement on Facebook here:

Political parties declare R97 million

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent declarations of political party donations in South Africa, revealing that over R97 million was reported ahead of the local government elections. The Democratic Alliance (DA) emerged as the frontrunner, receiving substantial funding, while other parties face scrutiny over their financial disclosures.

Source: Briefly News