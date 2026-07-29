Fernando Da Cruz has urged Kaizer Chiefs supporters to keep their expectations measured as the new PSL season approaches

The Amakhosi mentor believes the club still has important work to do before aiming for bigger honours

His latest comments also provide fresh insight into where Chiefs could still strengthen before the transfer window closes

Fernando Da Cruz has called for patience from Kaizer Chiefs supporters ahead of the new Betway Premiership season. Image: KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz has cautioned against expecting immediate success from his side when the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season gets underway. The Frenchman believes Amakhosi are still laying the foundations for future success and says it is too early to compare his team with South Africa's established title contenders.

Da Cruz shared his assessment after Chiefs edged Scotland FC 1-0 in the Toyota Cup following their pre-season preparations in Spain.

Fernando Da Cruz urges patience from Kaizer Chiefs supporters

Speaking to the media, Da Cruz acknowledged that Chiefs are not yet in a position to match the standards set by Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. Da Cruz said,

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"For the moment no."

He explained that the club would only be able to judge its ambitions once the squad had been fully assembled.

"We are looking for offensive options and when we have the entire squad then we can assess if we are able to challenge other teams to win the title, and to go well in the Confederation Cup," he said according to KickOff.

Kaizer Chiefs still looking to reshape attack

The Chiefs coach revealed that strengthening the attack remains a priority before the transfer window closes. Asked which positions need reinforcement, Da Cruz replied:

"A striker, new wingers and an offensive midfielder."

He added that the club wanted players with different qualities to make the team less predictable and give it greater tactical flexibility.

Fernando da Cruz Sets Realistic Expectations for Kaizer Chiefs Ahead of New Season

Source: Twitter

Chiefs continue preparations for league opener

Kaizer Chiefs have already signed four players during the current transfer window, but further additions remain possible before September. Bradley Cross is also a doubt for the opening league fixture after suffering an injury against Scotland FC.

With Chiefs set to face Kruger United in their first Betway Premiership match, Da Cruz has made it clear that building a balanced squad remains the club's immediate priority.

While expectations around Kaizer Chiefs remain high, Da Cruz believes the focus should stay on completing the squad before setting targets for the 2026/27 season.

Kaizer Chiefs Toyota Cup win leaves pundits unconvinced

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs' 1-0 victory over Zimbabwean champions Scottland FC in the Toyota Cup did little to convince some observers that the club is ready to compete for major honours.

While Mfundo Vilakazi's goal secured the trophy on 26 July 2026, questions remained over the team's overall display.

Source: Briefly News