Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

Fernando da Cruz Sets Realistic Expectations for Kaizer Chiefs Ahead of New Season
Football

Fernando da Cruz Sets Realistic Expectations for Kaizer Chiefs Ahead of New Season

by  Dzikamai Matara
3 min read
  • Fernando Da Cruz has urged Kaizer Chiefs supporters to keep their expectations measured as the new PSL season approaches
  • The Amakhosi mentor believes the club still has important work to do before aiming for bigger honours
  • His latest comments also provide fresh insight into where Chiefs could still strengthen before the transfer window closes

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

Fernando da Cruz
Fernando Da Cruz has called for patience from Kaizer Chiefs supporters ahead of the new Betway Premiership season. Image: KaizerChiefs
Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz has cautioned against expecting immediate success from his side when the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season gets underway. The Frenchman believes Amakhosi are still laying the foundations for future success and says it is too early to compare his team with South Africa's established title contenders.

Da Cruz shared his assessment after Chiefs edged Scotland FC 1-0 in the Toyota Cup following their pre-season preparations in Spain.

Fernando Da Cruz urges patience from Kaizer Chiefs supporters

Speaking to the media, Da Cruz acknowledged that Chiefs are not yet in a position to match the standards set by Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. Da Cruz said,

Read also

Rassie Erasmus reveals why he could release Springboks stars to their clubs

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"For the moment no."

He explained that the club would only be able to judge its ambitions once the squad had been fully assembled.

"We are looking for offensive options and when we have the entire squad then we can assess if we are able to challenge other teams to win the title, and to go well in the Confederation Cup," he said according to KickOff.

Kaizer Chiefs still looking to reshape attack

The Chiefs coach revealed that strengthening the attack remains a priority before the transfer window closes. Asked which positions need reinforcement, Da Cruz replied:

"A striker, new wingers and an offensive midfielder."

He added that the club wanted players with different qualities to make the team less predictable and give it greater tactical flexibility.

Fernando Da Cruz has set realistic expectations for Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the 2026/27
Fernando da Cruz Sets Realistic Expectations for Kaizer Chiefs Ahead of New Season
Source: Twitter

Chiefs continue preparations for league opener

Kaizer Chiefs have already signed four players during the current transfer window, but further additions remain possible before September. Bradley Cross is also a doubt for the opening league fixture after suffering an injury against Scotland FC.

Read also

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Knowledge Musona makes surprise admission about retirement

With Chiefs set to face Kruger United in their first Betway Premiership match, Da Cruz has made it clear that building a balanced squad remains the club's immediate priority.

While expectations around Kaizer Chiefs remain high, Da Cruz believes the focus should stay on completing the squad before setting targets for the 2026/27 season.

Kaizer Chiefs Toyota Cup win leaves pundits unconvinced

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs' 1-0 victory over Zimbabwean champions Scottland FC in the Toyota Cup did little to convince some observers that the club is ready to compete for major honours.

While Mfundo Vilakazi's goal secured the trophy on 26 July 2026, questions remained over the team's overall display.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Dzikamai Matara avatar

Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).

Tags:
Kaizer Chiefs FC
Hot:
Sydney Sweeney Albert Ezerzer Jake Andrich Vaal accident Kari Hillsman