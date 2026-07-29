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“It’s Just Breakfast, There’s More”: Apostolic Church Serving Food at Service in Video Impresses
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“It’s Just Breakfast, There’s More”: Apostolic Church Serving Food at Service in Video Impresses

by  Rutendo Masasi
2 min read
  • A TikTok video of an outdoor apostolic church gathering piled high with fried snacks left South Africans desperately searching for the location
  • The clip showed tables full of puff-puffs, chin chin and dipping sauces next to clergy in colourful vestments
  • Viewers flooded the comments begging for the church address and asking whether the food spread happens every Sunday

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A South African TikTok user accidentally became the country's most effective church recruiter. The content creator posted footage of an apostolic church event loaded with food on 27 July 2026.

Man shows his apostolic church's food spread
A man showed his apostolic church's food spread in a TikTok video. Image: @rams98t
Source: TikTok

The clip showed an outdoor church gathering where a table was covered in scones among other snacks. Clergy dressed in green and blue vestments stood nearby.

Whether the food appears every Sunday remains unanswered, but one thing is clear: this congregation has cracked the code on growing its membership. The creator @rams98t added a caption reading "Reason why I can't [leave the ]apostolic church," turning what was clearly a compliment into a perfectly timed joke. The video spread fast, and for good reason. Watch the clip that had Mzansi ready to join the congregation:

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SA wants to join apostolic congregation

The moment people saw the spread, the comments section turned into a church registration drive. Viewers were not asking about the sermon, they were asking for directions. Read the comments below:

@Kgaps wrote:

"Where do we buy the church regalia, I don't want to look like a visitor on my first Sunday"

@Lebzagang asked:

"Is it like this every Sunday? Please answer fast 😂"

@Joy Mathini added important context:

"This is breakfast, mind you, lunch will also be served"

@Ausiwadibunnychow ❤️👏 kept it simple:

"Where is this church I want to join"

@Meriam Shale Makwela said:

"I would drive to get to church from wherever I am 🤣"

@CARLY🥰 chimed in:

"Are you in Tzaneen? Let me know so I can arrive; I can even dance 626 😂"

@user2731117003144 joked:

"And me, I don't fight for positions in church 🤣, even if I were a deacon, food is all I need."

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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