A TikTok video of an outdoor apostolic church gathering piled high with fried snacks left South Africans desperately searching for the location

The clip showed tables full of puff-puffs, chin chin and dipping sauces next to clergy in colourful vestments

Viewers flooded the comments begging for the church address and asking whether the food spread happens every Sunday

A South African TikTok user accidentally became the country's most effective church recruiter. The content creator posted footage of an apostolic church event loaded with food on 27 July 2026.

A man showed his apostolic church's food spread in a TikTok video. Image: @rams98t

Source: TikTok

The clip showed an outdoor church gathering where a table was covered in scones among other snacks. Clergy dressed in green and blue vestments stood nearby.

Whether the food appears every Sunday remains unanswered, but one thing is clear: this congregation has cracked the code on growing its membership. The creator @rams98t added a caption reading "Reason why I can't [leave the ]apostolic church," turning what was clearly a compliment into a perfectly timed joke. The video spread fast, and for good reason. Watch the clip that had Mzansi ready to join the congregation:

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SA wants to join apostolic congregation

The moment people saw the spread, the comments section turned into a church registration drive. Viewers were not asking about the sermon, they were asking for directions. Read the comments below:

@Kgaps wrote:

"Where do we buy the church regalia, I don't want to look like a visitor on my first Sunday"

@Lebzagang asked:

"Is it like this every Sunday? Please answer fast 😂"

@Joy Mathini added important context:

"This is breakfast, mind you, lunch will also be served"

@Ausiwadibunnychow ❤️👏 kept it simple:

"Where is this church I want to join"

@Meriam Shale Makwela said:

"I would drive to get to church from wherever I am 🤣"

@CARLY🥰 chimed in:

"Are you in Tzaneen? Let me know so I can arrive; I can even dance 626 😂"

@user2731117003144 joked:

"And me, I don't fight for positions in church 🤣, even if I were a deacon, food is all I need."

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Source: Briefly News