A TikTok video showed a moment of present worship in an African church

The post showed that there was a man who was attending the church and was not of African ancestry

Naturally, the clip got a lot of attention as people saw diversity in the church

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A man posted a TikTok video of a man who stuck out like a sore thumb while in an African church. The man of European descent became a viral sensation.

A man shared racial diversity at an apostolic church moment. Image: @sammy.sumbane

Source: TikTok

The video posted on TikTok was a hit because of the rainbow nation moment that took place in the church. The clip shared on 26 March 2026 received lots of reactions from people.

In a video on TikTok, @samy.sumbane posted about a man who was in his church. A white South African was in an African apostolic church. He was fully dressed in the church's regalia and was fully immersed with other attendees who sang with him. The man was taking part in the praise and worship, stomping his feet and jumping in the way that is traditionally done in the church. Watch the video of the man in the African church below:

South Africa jokes about diverse apostolic church

Many people thought that the video of diversity in an African church was impressive. Viewers were impressed by the man in the church. Most felt the white man in church looked like Jesus, and online users cracked endless jokes. The video posted ahead of the Easter weekend inspired many funny comments. Read the comments about the man in the apostolic church below:

Apostolic churches are some of the biggest congregations in South Africa. Image: Christopher Furlong

Source: Getty Images

colleensimelane joked about the man's looks:

"They have Jesus in their church 👀"

Mr Biggs also added to the jokes that the man was Jesus:

"Jesus the king is back, he is at the apostolic church 😂 "

Prince.TPM23 felt the video was perfect for Easter:

"Jesus is already here, he is too early😳😳 this time around."

castra was amused by the idea of the man being Jesus:

"At least Jesus visit your church early."

tlhapanemoses was in stitches:

"Hau, Jesus's nkosiyaam 😂."

Earnest exclaimed:

"Jeso is back."

ThandolwaRato Sibongophayo🥺💗 joked about the man being Jesus:

"Aww ujesu nimbona ngo see bafana😂🤟"

Napogadee was looking forward to Easter:

"I can't wait for next week, shem 😂"

Isaac A Machava🇲🇿 was delighted by the church's praise and worship session:

"I can feel the vibe inside this church."

Michael Jennett remarked:

"He knows the best, they introduced us to this. To keep us busy and tired 🤣😂😅"

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Source: Briefly News