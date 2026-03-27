A man posted a TikTok video of a fleet of impressive cause that he spotted at a resort

The man in the clip mentioned the South African businessman who is well-known for his extensive luxury car collection

South Africans were amazed after seeing the latest video of more cars, this time including supercars

A post on TikTok showed luxury cars that the content creator was convinced belonged to MySol. The man was at a holiday resort when he spotted a large collection of whips.

A man showed the luxury cars he believed belonged to MySol's. Image: Jvronline / TikTok / @joy_zelda / X

Source: UGC

The South African businessman is well known for having a lot of vehicles. The video posted on 25 March 2026 left people stunned by how much bigger his car collection actually is.

In a post on TikTok, a man @jvronline showed people various causes, including a Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche, McLaren, and most supercars worth millions. The man claimed that hat the fleet of parked luxury cars belonged to businessman My Sol. The man is known for convoys of his cars spotted on the road, which went viral in the past. Watch the video of the luxury cars below.

South Africa stunned by luxury car collection

People speculated about the value of the cars in the clip. Many were convinced that the TikTok creator's guess that the cars were more than R50 million was on the lower end. Read people's comments below:

MySol often goes viral for having massive fleets of luxury cars. Image: Mike Bird / Pexels

Source: UGC

Amweni said:

"People are asking to be investigated."

wisi wrote:

"I'm sure we have seen how the stories of businessmen who move around as this ends!"

Queen Rose gushed:

"That’s MySol for you, my guy, the legend himself."

Sphinx Lunatic added:

"I would love to sit down with him and understand why he travels with all of his cars or most of them."

phomelloelton applauded MySol:

"He can afford it if he's allowed to buy it."

Success&Motivation speculated:

"You only need R20 Million, After that money is boring."

downey571 argued about the value of the cars:

"That's definitely more than R50 million and he. Started Mysol in 2018, and he worked his way up in the mining industry with no degree at all. just shows that time, working hard and working smart will always lead to success."

Mining mogul praised for gifting friends cars

Briefly News previously reported that the spirit of brotherhood and gratitude took centre stage as a prominent businessman, Solly Soka Madibela, decided to reward the people who stood by him when he had nothing and who were instrumental in his early business journey.

The video was shared on TikTok by @tmotouch, where it went viral, garnering over a million views from an online community that expressed admiration for the tycoon’s heartfelt tribute to his friends.

TikTok user @tmotouch's video showed MySol declaring that he would forever be indebted to them for their unwavering support. The gifts were revealed to be two brand-new 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line models, one in black and one in white, with each vehicle valued at approximately R900,000.

Source: Briefly News