KZN Residents Turn on Vendor in TikTok Video that left South Africa Disgusted
- In a TikTok video, people saw the terrible day that a man had while trying to make an honest living
- KZN radio station Gagasi FM captured the moment that members of the public turned on a man who was trying to run his business
- Many viewers on TikTok were mortified after seeing the horrifying experience that a local trader went through
A video that went viral on TikTok showed a man in a dire situation. The small business owner suffered a huge loss because of people's criminal behaviour.
Viewers on TikTok were moved after seeing a man's reaction to chaos that cost him a lot of money. Many other people joined the discussion as they reacted to the footage of people's unexpected crime in the video shared on 26 March 2026.
In a video by Gagasi FM, a vendor was selling items in a busy street when disaster struck. Out of nowhere, a woman grabbed one of the seller's products off his table, which made others join in as they grabbed more of his items. The vendor could only watch as more joined in, nearly cleaning off his vending space. The man was selling sunglasses, hats, and other items that he had on open display. Watch the video below:
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South Africa slams crime against vendor
Online users argued that the vendor suffered badly in an unfair situation. Many people were especially sad over how the small business owner reacted to the theft. Viewers slammed the thieves for robbing a hard-working man. Read people's comments supporting the vendor below:
twin brother Art 🎨 was touched by the video:
"Guys God will provide all those innocence nkulunkulu Uzo phendula bafobethu umuntu unje ngawe akaphatwi kanje nkoc Yami 🥺🙏🏾"
vhakhwathi wanted others to feel the man's pain:
"Why now remember they are humans too, people should have hearts man 💔😔they are not doing anything wrong."
thembipromisemuia shared thoughts on how the vendor reacted:
"I feel the pain in his voice🥺"
Rasseesmokealot imagined the man had dependents:
"This ain't good, someone is trying to feed kids at home😔"
God's child judged the thieves who targeted the vendor:
"That's so wrong on so many levels."
Hey Hadi also felt the man's pain:
"If you are human you can feel pain in his voice …its okay bro be strong God is watching 🥺"
nixter___ was moved by the incident;
"Just a man trying to make a living💔"
Other Briefly News stories about wild crowds
- A viral TikTok video showed how residents in an area reacted to seeing a beer delivery truck that was broken down.
- South Africans were AMused when a swarm of bees seemed to be defending a truck carrying booze from getting looted by people.
- People about a video where residents appeared to successfully chase away police officers who were sent to their neighbourhood.
- Online users had jokes after watching a protest by residents in the North of Johannesburg after not having electricity for a long time.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za