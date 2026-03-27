In a TikTok video, people saw the terrible day that a man had while trying to make an honest living

KZN radio station Gagasi FM captured the moment that members of the public turned on a man who was trying to run his business

Many viewers on TikTok were mortified after seeing the horrifying experience that a local trader went through

A video that went viral on TikTok showed a man in a dire situation. The small business owner suffered a huge loss because of people's criminal behaviour.

Vendor's merchandise gets stolen as he watches in a TikTok video. Image: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Viewers on TikTok were moved after seeing a man's reaction to chaos that cost him a lot of money. Many other people joined the discussion as they reacted to the footage of people's unexpected crime in the video shared on 26 March 2026.

In a video by Gagasi FM, a vendor was selling items in a busy street when disaster struck. Out of nowhere, a woman grabbed one of the seller's products off his table, which made others join in as they grabbed more of his items. The vendor could only watch as more joined in, nearly cleaning off his vending space. The man was selling sunglasses, hats, and other items that he had on open display. Watch the video below:

South Africa slams crime against vendor

Online users argued that the vendor suffered badly in an unfair situation. Many people were especially sad over how the small business owner reacted to the theft. Viewers slammed the thieves for robbing a hard-working man. Read people's comments supporting the vendor below:

People felt the pain of the small-business owner after losing stock. Image: Tuan VY

Source: UGC

twin brother Art 🎨 was touched by the video:

"Guys God will provide all those innocence nkulunkulu Uzo phendula bafobethu umuntu unje ngawe akaphatwi kanje nkoc Yami 🥺🙏🏾"

vhakhwathi wanted others to feel the man's pain:

"Why now remember they are humans too, people should have hearts man 💔😔they are not doing anything wrong."

thembipromisemuia shared thoughts on how the vendor reacted:

"I feel the pain in his voice🥺"

Rasseesmokealot imagined the man had dependents:

"This ain't good, someone is trying to feed kids at home😔"

God's child judged the thieves who targeted the vendor:

"That's so wrong on so many levels."

Hey Hadi also felt the man's pain:

"If you are human you can feel pain in his voice …its okay bro be strong God is watching 🥺"

nixter___ was moved by the incident;

"Just a man trying to make a living💔"

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Source: Briefly News