A video shows the South African Police Service (SAPS) trying to get a situation in the Gauteng area under control

Residents of the Westbury community banded together in a video, and they had a heated clash with police officers

South Africans had a lot to say after watching the video of how SAPS officers reacted to an angry crowd in Westbury

South African police officers faced a dangerous situation in Johannesburg. Westbury residents worked together, and they turned on the policemen in the area.

Westbury residents made SAPS run away in a video. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee / Getty Images/ @MDNnewss

Source: UGC

A video showing a harrowing moment between South African police officers and angry residents in a Johannesburg area made rounds on X. People living in Westbury expressed their frustrations against the authorities.

Westbury residents attack cops

In a video posted on X by @MDNnewss, people got to see the moment Westbury residents attacked police officers. In the video, people were throwing stones at policemen who were retreating from the chaos. The police officers ended up inside their cars, and they drove away from the increasingly angry crowd. Watch the video of SAPS vs Westbury below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Westbury community's past SAPS clash

Briefly News previously reported that in 2024, Westbury residents attacked police during a protest. The community was facing a water shortage for more than three days, which led to the dire situation. Westbury residents protested using burning tires to block the streets.

Police have, in the past, had a faceoff with Westbury residents. Image: Papi Morake

Source: Getty Images

SA drags SAPS

Many people thought the South African police officers should have stood their ground. The video of the clash between Westbury residents received thousands of views on social media. People speculated that the police officers in the area should have been braver. Some defended the police officers and said the police were professional in realising that they were outnumbered.

@lunathi_dy97575 said:

"Retreating doesn't necessarily mean surrendering. That was mob justice versus fully armed police, and the law doesn't allow police to shoot. They must come back with the proper response."

@BMuziJr1 commented:

"They must try it in KZN."

@Sthamber wrote:

"That would never happen in KwaZulu-Natal. General Mkhwanazi brought back the dignity of the SAPS in that province."

@Sp_October said:

"Running from people you are supposed to protect is wild."

@Lesego_Costar joked:

"We don't have police la in Gauteng haaa."

@RivoningoEsambo was mortified:

"Throwing stones alone is a threat, and it can take somebody's life. The police would have retaliated but chose not to. It was within their rights to retaliate."

@KaroloPeroni added:

"SAPS running away… 🤣🤣🤣aaaiii this country is a joke shem."

Other Briefly News stories about SAPS

SAPS failed to get control of a crowd that was looting alcohol at a roadside, and South Africans were unimpressed by the spectacle.

Mzansi peeps applauded police officers who rescued a woman who was kidnapped after going through an ordeal.

Some police officers treated a young child with kindness in a heartwarming video that moved South Africans.

South Africans were pleased when SAPS arrested a man who was crossing the Limpopo border from Zimbabwe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News