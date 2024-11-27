Community members at Westbury clashed with the South African Police Service during a protest

The protest took place on 27 November 2024 over water shortage in the community, leading to them burning tyres

South Africans weighed in, and some slammed the police, accusing them of preventing them from protesting

Cops clashed with community members in Westbury during a protest. Images: Phill Magakoe/ AFP via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

WESTBURY, GAUTENG — Community members in Westbury, Gauteng, clashed with the South African Police Service during a protest.

Community members protest for water

eNCA posted a video of community members protesting on 27 November 2024. the community has reportedly been without water for over 72 hours. Members angrily took to the streets to protest against the lack of water. They burned tyres and blocked the streets.

The community members started clashing with the police when law enforcement officers tried to remove the burning tyres from the road. One community member slammed the police for trying to prevent the community members from protesting for water. However, a while later, they called off the protest.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens on Facebook discussed the protest.

Starrene Stuart said:

"ANC is the worst thing that ever happened to us. There's nothing that's working in this country."

Sharob Coltman said:

"I don't understand why the police are stopping these residents from protesting. Acting like they are the first people to burn tyres during protests."

Denise Veller asked:

"Where is the money? Why was maintenance on the water pipes not done?"

Neo Mohaole said:

"Same as Melville area. We've been out of water for a week now. Useless municipality."

Rodney Louis said:

"Yet the same useless political parties will be voted for. People will never evolve their minds."

Man calls for foreign nationals to protest

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a foreign national called on other nationalities to protest at President Cyril Ramaphosa's house.

The man posted a video where he called on other nationalities, including Ethiopians and Zimbabweans, to demand an end to violence against foreign nationals.

