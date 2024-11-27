Westbury Community Members Clash With South African Police Service in Protest Action
- Community members at Westbury clashed with the South African Police Service during a protest
- The protest took place on 27 November 2024 over water shortage in the community, leading to them burning tyres
- South Africans weighed in, and some slammed the police, accusing them of preventing them from protesting
WESTBURY, GAUTENG — Community members in Westbury, Gauteng, clashed with the South African Police Service during a protest.
Community members protest for water
eNCA posted a video of community members protesting on 27 November 2024. the community has reportedly been without water for over 72 hours. Members angrily took to the streets to protest against the lack of water. They burned tyres and blocked the streets.
The community members started clashing with the police when law enforcement officers tried to remove the burning tyres from the road. One community member slammed the police for trying to prevent the community members from protesting for water. However, a while later, they called off the protest.
South Africans weigh in
Netizens on Facebook discussed the protest.
Starrene Stuart said:
"ANC is the worst thing that ever happened to us. There's nothing that's working in this country."
Sharob Coltman said:
"I don't understand why the police are stopping these residents from protesting. Acting like they are the first people to burn tyres during protests."
Denise Veller asked:
"Where is the money? Why was maintenance on the water pipes not done?"
Neo Mohaole said:
"Same as Melville area. We've been out of water for a week now. Useless municipality."
Rodney Louis said:
"Yet the same useless political parties will be voted for. People will never evolve their minds."
