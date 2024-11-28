The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, said the rise in extortion mafia incidents is attributed to unemployment

He spoke during a presentation in Parliament where he was discussing the recent crime statistics

South Africans did not believe him and instead blamed the African National Congress for the prevalence of construction mafia

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Senzo Mchunu attributed extortion incidents to unemployment. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PARLIAMENT, CAPE TOWN — According to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, the escalation of the extortion incidents can be attributed to high unemployment levels in the country.

Extortion blamed on crime

Mchunu and his department presented the country's crime statistics for the third quarter of 2023 before the Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police. Mcnhunu, responding to questions, said that when South Africans face unemployment, they resort to criminal behaviour.

He said that the country is in a contest where jobs are scarce. StatsSA recently released the current unemployment statistics. They revealed that the unemployment rate slightly decreased from 33.5% to 32.1%. Despite the decrease, millions of people, particularly the youth, are still unemployed.

South Africans disagree

Netizens on Facebook strongly rejected Mchunu's suggestion that crime may have been caused by unemployment.

Profbrow Brown said:

"This guy will end up like a cotton soaked in water. Anything that starts greater raises concerns. He works to make people happy, not to stop crime."

Odwa Bojana said:

"He should deal with the protection fee mafias who are terrorising this country."

Luvuyo M Mkrweqane said:

"We blame the ANC."

Sfiso Sithole said:

"It's not about unemployment, sir. It's laziness. We are just lazy people."

Mandaka Mandala asked:

"So, is crime okay?"

Lefy R Ramatla claimed:

"Yet his employed police officers extort money from offenders to release them."

Seno Mchunu warns criminals

