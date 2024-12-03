The Democratic Alliance in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, has filed a motion of no confidence against the speaker of the eThekwini Municipality, Thabani Nyawose

The party accused the speaker of weakly dealing with a racism incident in which a councillor used a racial slur against the DA's PR councillor, Yogis Govender

Govender spoke to Briefly News and said the party is not satisfied with how the matter has been dealt with

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.

Yogis Govender slammed eThekwini Speaker Thabani Nyawose for poorly handling the racism incident. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — The Democratic Alliance in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, has filed a motion of no confidence against eThekwini Municipality speaker Thabani Nyawose. The DA accused him of inadequately addressing a racism incident in a recent council meeting.

DA slams eThekwini speaker

Speaking to Briefly News, the DA's PR councillor, Yogis Govender, said the party condemns the councillor and his accomplices, accusing them of covering up his crime. The unidentified councillor shouted "Go back to Bombay" to Govender during a virtual council meeting. An investigation into the incident was launched, and the DA was dissatisfied with the findings.

Speaker conducts investigation

In a circular Briefly News has seen, the speaker, Thabani Nyawose, said he couldn't determine who the councillor uttered the racist remark. He added that an investigation into the meeting did not identify the council member, making it impossible to conclude the investigation. The speaker then called on council members to assist with information in identifying the guilty speaker.

Speaker was not thorough: Govender

Govender told Briefly News that she believes Nyawose was not thorough in conducting the investigation. She pointed out that several people would have sat next to the perpetrator. She said they know who he is, but they are protecting him.

"It is extremely weak and worrying for the speaker to say that because the perpetrator has not owned up, there is nothing more to do. The DA has filed its motion of no confidence in the speaker and we await confirmation of its inclusion in the next council agenda."

She told Briefly News that it's clear that nothing has come of the investigation and that the councillor is still unknown.

GDE won't release full Pretoria Girls' High racism report

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Gauteng Department of Education will not release the full report on the racism at the Pretoria High School for Girls.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the report contained personal information about witnesses and added that the department may release an edited version.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News