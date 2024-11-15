The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal slammed a verbal attack by a councillor in the eThekwini Municipality

The incident reportedly took place recently when a councillor told an Indian councillor to go back to Bombay

the DA said the slur was an attack on the Indian community, condemned the incident and said it would act against the Council Speaker

The DA in KZN called a verbal taunt against a member a racial attack. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN, KZN — The Democratic Alliance described an eThekwini councillor's verbal attack against another councillor as racial.

An attack against Indians: DA

According to SABC News, the DA in the KwaZuliu-Natal province condemned an incident in eThekwini's council meeting last week. A councillor verbally attacked DA councillor and Chief Whip Yogis Govender and told him to "Go back to Bombay." This was during a debate about constructing a monument to celebrate Indian workers arriving in SA in 1860.

The DA's provincial deputy leader, Sthembiso Ngema, said the statements highlighted deep-seated racism that is prevalent among politicians. He said that undermining the Indian community in the country is unacceptable. He said the party would seek to act against the speaker for failing to protect others from racism in the eThekwini's council.

SA weighs in

Netizens on Facebook shared their opinion on the verbal attack.

Sydney Kumalo said:

"The slur could be a reflection of the kind of community they live in. There are many culprits and the highlights should perhaps be taken for further constructive investigation."

Pravdsh Singh said:

"Just give the middle finger and move on."

Christine Jurgrns said:

"That's disgusting. Have respect for all the people."

Linda Qayi said:

"Why do they ignore the people?"

Source: Briefly News