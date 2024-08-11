The latest South African to win an Olympic medal at the Olympics Jo-Ane van Dyk, is facing unsavoury accusations

Jo-Ane van Dyk, who plays javelin throw, represented South Africa at the Olympics in Paris, and she was a star

An online user on X, Rea Modiga, claimed that she had a racially charged experience with Olympian Jo-Ane van Dyk at university

Jo-Ane van Dyk, who made it to the Olympics by playing javelin, is getting some side eye on social media. The South African athlete is catching heat for her alleged behaviour at university.

SA's latest Olympic silver medalist, Jo-Ane Van Dyk, was allegedly racist to a woman who attended varsity with her. Image: Kirill Kudryavstev

Source: Getty Images

Jo-Ane van Dyk was the subject of a tweet by a woman, Read Modiga who expressed disdain over her Olympic win for Mzansi. South Africans had divided reactions to the accusations against Jo-Ane van Dyk.

Jo-Ane van Dyk accused of racism by NWU student

In a post on X, President Cyril Ramaphosa was congratulating Jo-Ane van Dyk on her silver medal when a woman commented accusing the athlete of racism. @Rea_modiga described an incident where Jo-Ane van Dyk allegedly insisted on only speaking Afrikaans because those who can't speak it should not be at an "Afrikaans university." See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Olympic Silver Medalist Jo-Ane Van Dyk was accused of being racism by a woman on X. Image: @Rea_modiga

Source: Twitter

Olympic medalist Jo-Ane Van Dyk was allegedly racist in university according to a woman on X. Image: @rea_modiga

Source: Twitter

SA split over Jo-Ane van Dyk

Many people commented on the post, and some believed that Jo-Ane van Dyk was not racist. Peeps insisted that she should prove her allegations.

@Naytholo begged:

"Sweety lets not give Nigeria ammunition. Let's tackle this one later please 😭They will cook us more."

@makasanaq declared:

"Bring evidence baby girl will deal with matter internally, for now let’s focus on defending our country."

@ChrisExcel102 agreed:

"Babe we still busy fighting the world now. We will deal with family matters later. Focus on the agenda."

@GenesisElijah05 wrote:

"How is speaking your language racist, Istrictly speak Zulu in Pta what does that make me?"

@ManTaller01 commented:

"What's racist there?? Mina I was studying in CPUTand they were speaking xhosa nonstop, I had to adapt and learn isixhosa, it's their province after all."

@FootballStage_1 asked:

"Why are you reporting now."

@way_eazy added:

"You kept quiet all this time and waited to say this when she wins a Olympic medal?"

@Pamela78244724 felt foe the netizen:

"I’m sorry that you experienced that during your varsity days. As a country we still have a long way to go. We can only pray that the next generation get it somewhat right."

Tebogo powers Botswana's 4x400m relay to silver

Briefly News previously reported that Letsile Tebogo has bagged another medal at the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris. He powered the Botswana 4x400m relay team to a podium finish in the finals.

The Olympic champion in 200m was included as a late substitution for Leungo Scotch in the first round, which was influential in their qualification to the finals.

The 21-year-old sprinter, along with Bayapo Ndori, Busang Collen Kebinatshipi, and Anthony Pesela, won another medal for Botswana at the 2024 Olympic Games.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News