Jo-Ane Van Dyk Bags Another Medal for Team South Africa at Paris 2024

Jo-Ane van Dyk has clinched another medal for Team South Africa in athletics at Paris 2024

The South African athlete finished among the top three in the Women's javelin event on Saturday

Netizens have shared their congratulatory messages for the Mzansi javelin thrower on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Jo-Ane van Dyk has bagged another medal for Team South Africa at the ongoing biggest sporting event in Paris, France.

The South African javelin thrower made the podium after finishing in the top three in the women's event on Saturday.

Jo-Ane van Dyk of Team South Africa celebrates following the Women's Javelin Throw Finalthe on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Patrick Smith.

Source: Getty Images

Van Dyk wins silver in Javelin

According to the South African, Van Dyk finished second in the women's javelin event with a fantastic throw of 63.93 metres.

The Mzansi javelin thrower finished behind Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi, who hit a season's best of 65.80 metres.

Czech Republic athlete Nikola Ogrodnikova took the bronze with a throw of 63.68 metres.

Reactions as Van Dyk wins silver at Paris 2024

StoicLifeman said:

"After quite day....well done Jo-Ane van Dyk."

GoolamKarim wrote:

"Congratulations Jo-Ane. Well done, So very proud of you."

ClementLerato commented:

"Very proud of her. May she win Gold 🥇 in the next Olympics 👌🏽"

FaredaVandeKaap responded:

"Congrats JoAneVanDyk! Another medal for SA."

Perfin_Intl reacted:

"Well done Jo-Ane. A PB in qualifying and a silver medal."

RSwayena shared:

"We're at the bottom via African map but our shoulders abroad to carry 55 Countries rise up sa congrats."

Mngqusho_ impllied:

"We are going to die of happiness now,Winning left right and centre is too much. Congrats Jo-Ane."

Simbine powers South Africa to memorable silver in 4x100m relay

In a related publication, Briefly News earlier reported that Akani Simbine led Team South Africa to their first medal in athletics at the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The 30-year-old was one of South Africa's men's 4x100-metre relay team members, and they clinched a podium finish in the finals on Friday, August 9, 2024.

Simbine made sure Mzansi claimed a medal in athletics with an outstanding finish in the final leg of the relay.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News