Team South Africa have clinched their first medal in athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France

Akani Simbine was the star man once again as he led the Mzansi 4x100-metre relay team to second place in the finals

Netizens have shared their views after Team South African win a memorable silver medal in Paris

Akani Simbine has led Team South Africa to their first medal in athletics at the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The 30-year-old was one of South Africa's men's 4x100-metre relay team members, and they clinched a podium finish in the finals on Friday, August 9, 2024.

Bayanda Walaza, Shaun Maswanganyi, Bradley Nkoana and Akani Simbine of Team South Africa celebrate winning the silver medal in the 4x100m Relay Final at the Olympic Games. Photo: Christian Petersen.

Simibine powers Team SA to silver in 4x100m relay

According to a report by IOL, South Africa finished behind Canada to win the silver medal in the Men's 4x100-metre relay finals at the Stade de France.

South Africa missed out narrowly on a podium finish in the 100m final, but Simbine made sure Mzansi claimed a medal in athletics with an outstanding finish in the final leg of the relay.

Akani replicated his performance during the heats, running past several runners to secure the silver medal for Mzansi.

South Africa set an African record after crossing the line in 37.57 seconds. They were behind Canada, which won the race in 37.50 seconds, and Great Britain, which won the bronze.

Reactions as Team SA win silver in 4x100m relay

M_o_n_d_z said:

"Injuries and all but we still managed to get a medal 😭🥺 Love it for my country."

krugersville wrote:

"What a good day to be South African in South Africa"

SneakerBarSA commented:

"Congratulations to our African Record holding Team. We are proud!"

jaxdavids reacted:

"So proud of our guys. Thank you ALL for our beautiful Silver medal. Fantastic run again by our hero Akani Simbine. Well done, Congratulations to the winners, Team Canada."

Godfree98 shared:

"Well done Simbine, Nkoana, Walaza and Maswanganyi really appreciate what you did to our country and proud of you!! Congratulations once again."

ManqobaShangase responded:

"Walaza is still in high school, on his matric year. And he is already an Olympic silver-medalist for South Africa. That's wild business."

PhilipKloppers wrote:

"Wow !!!! Fantastic performance, just quietly going about their business as a team - none of that razzle-dazzle and arrogance. Love it!!!"

