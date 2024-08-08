The Team South Africa 4x100 relay representatives are through to the men's final at the Olympic Games in Paris

The team was led to qualification by 100m sprinter Akani Simbine, after his stellar performance in the final leg

The team's qualification and Simbine's performance sparked reactions from netizens on social media

Team South Africa is through to the men's 4x100-metre relay finals at the ongoing Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Akani Simbine was the star man in the race after blistering the team to the finals as the anchorman.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News Sports News WhatsApp channel for all the latest sports stories.

Akani Simbine competes in the men's 4x100m relay heat at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 8, 2024. Photo: Jewel Samad.

Source: Getty Images

Team SA qualify for men's 4x100m relay final

According to the South African, the quartet of Bayanda Walaza, Shaun Maswangani, Bradley Nkoana, and Akani Simbine have sealed qualification to the finals of the men's 4x100m relay.

The Team SA quartet clocked the second-fastest overall time of 37.94s, behind the US team, which wound up with the quickest time of 37.47s.

South Africa's place was sealed all thanks to Simbine's effort, with the team close to last when he took the baton.

Reactions as Team SA qualify for 4x100m relay final

MokotediSeroka commented:

"The split for Akani Simbine is crazy."

Sandile_S_N said:

"Akani NEEDS a medal guys... even if it's bronze... hopefully he gets it."

MoiponeSenoe reacted:

"The other 3 guys need to improve, if it was not of Akani the team would have ended 7th."

uvuyomgabi responded:

"We need a great start so we can finish strong and take gold."

whiteryan30 implied:

"Simbine was a hero but if we repeat THIS performance in the Final we're not gonna make it."

LoksDhlamini wrote:

"Please lord, let Akani win a medal that his stellar performances deserve."

FearF63615 shared:

"If the other runners were further behind it would have been impossible for Simbine. Credit to all. We work with what we have. A silver is on the cards. Team, please don't drop the baton chasing a gold - USA simply to good. But do put some pressure on them so they drop it."

Van Niekerk and Maswanganyi miss out on 200m final

Briefly News earlier reported that South African duo Shaun Maswanganyi and Wayde Van Niekerk missed out on qualification after competing in the semi-finals on Wednesday evening.

Maswanganyi had the best run amongst the duo as he finished fourth in 20.42 seconds but failed to get one of the two fastest non-automatic qualifying tickets.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News