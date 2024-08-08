Team South Africa athletes will be in action in the day 13 of the athletics event at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

Day 12 saw three Mzansi sprinters missing out of the finals of the Men's 200-metre and Women's 400-metre

Briefly News lists all the South African athletes representing the country today and the time they will be in action

It is not yet over for Team South Africa in athletics, as they are going to have another hectic day at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Day 12 was a poor one for Mzansi on the track. Shaun Maswanganyi and Wayde Van Niekerk failed to qualify for the men's 200-metre final, while Miranda Coetzee also missed out on the women's 400-metre final.

Briefly News highlights when Akani Simbine and other Team SA athletes would be in action on Day 13 of the Athletics event at the 2024 Olympics.

Team South Africa's athletics schedule today (August 8)

At least Seven Team SA athletes will be in action on Thursday, August 8, with four sprinters representing the country in the 4x100m relay first round.

1. Mine de Klerk and Ashley Erasmus

De Klerk and Erasmus will kick off the day for Team South Africa by participating in the Women's Shot Put Qualification. Both athletes hope to qualify for the next round. Both athletes are scheduled to compete at 10:25 a.m.

2. Marione Fourie

Fourie will have a second chance to qualify for the Women's 100-metre hurdles semi-finals as she will compete in the repechage by 10.35 a.m10:35 a.m.

3. Team South Africa 4x100m relay team

The most anticipated race will be the 4x100m relay; with Benjamin Richardson ruled out of the Olympics, South Africa will choose one of their reserves as his replacement, with Wayde van Niekerk opting to focus on the 4x400m relay.

Akani Simbine will lead the team, and three out of Shaun Maswanganyi, Sinesipho Dambile, Bradley Nkoana, and Bayanda Walaza will complete the team.

They will compete in the first round by 11.35 a.m. and hope to qualify for the semi-final.

