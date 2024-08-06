Team South Africa have been dealt with a huge blow in the 400 metres semi-finals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Two Mzansi sprinters failed to make it into the finals of the event after finishing out of qualifying places

Netizens shared their thoughts after the two athletes missed out on the chance to compete for gold in the finals

Two South African sprinters missed out on a place in the final of the Men's 400m race at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Lythe Pillay and Zakithi Nene failed to make it to the final after competing in the 400m semis on Tuesday evening at Stade de France.

Lythe Pillay of Team South Africa during the men's 400m repechage at the Stade de France during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. Photo: Sam Barnes.

Source: Getty Images

SA's duo fail to advance to 400m final in Paris

According to Olympics.com, Pillay finished eighth in Semi-final 2 with a time of 45.24 seconds, while James Kiranin won it and qualified for the final.

Nene, on the other hand, finished with a better time than Pillay but ended up in sixth position in 45.06 seconds.

Fans react as Team SA's duo failed to advance to 400m final

whiteryan30 said:

"Another choker...and we're supposed to say "well done at least he was there"

AfrikanChefZA wrote:

"Kind of disappointed in him. I don't know if he's exhausted or nervous."

stars24__ shared:

"Very poor performance"

SatyriasisKING reacted:

"No athlete has failed in the heats, did the repechage and went on to the finals and won a medal of some sort! Come back home brother."

Yandisa87376189 commented:

"We have turned into a nation of should have, could have. We just not good enough, internal SASCOC politics are affecting athletes😩"

I_Know_Ball4K said:

"Tatiana was the only guaranteed medal we had in 2021 and 2024. Now that she has retired we better change a lot.."

kenn48333 implied:

"I think our guys is focusing on the relays,that my thoughts."

Richardson Withdraws From 200m

Briefly News earlier reported on Benjamin Richardson withdrawal from the 200m repechage round with doubts about his fitness for the 4x100m relay heats at the Paris 2024.

The 20-year-old was one of South Africa's potential medal winners in Athletics, but the dream might be over.

