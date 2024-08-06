Benjamin Richardson has been ruled out of the men's 200m repechage round scheduled for Tuesday

The South African sprinter was unfortunately injured during heats at Stade de France, Paris on Monday night

Team South Africa confirmed the athlete's withdrawal, but failed to give an update on his inclusion in relay heats

Team South Africa's sprinter Benjamin Richardson has withdrawn from the 200m repechage round with doubts about his fitness for the 4x100m relay heats at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France.

The 20-year-old was one of South Africa's potential medal winners in Athletics, but the dream might be over.

Benjamin Richardson of Team South Africa walks off the pitch after getting injured during the during the Men's 200m race at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Photo: Christian Petersen.

Source: Getty Images

Richardson withdraws from 200m race

According to , Richardson pulled his hamstring during the 200m heats at Stade de France on Monday night.

The South African athlete is one of the important figures in the 4x100m relay team, but due to injury, his inclusion is doubtful.

Team SA released an official statement to confirm Richardson's withdrawal from the race on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Team SA confirmed, "Richardson has withdrawn from the men's 200m repechage heats on Tuesday morning."

"He is being monitored to determine the extent of an injury that forced him to withdraw from Monday's 200m first-round heats. An update will be available once he has been examined."

The relay is the only big shot Team South Africa has at winning a medal in athletics, but they could be without one of their top runners.

Reactions as Richardson withdraws from 200m race

sykiemongwe said:

"It's a blow for the relay mus."

WisanM01 wrote:

"I really hope he is okay. We need him for the relay. We stand a chance of winning a medal if the big 3 are all fit."

nmsblank believes Olympics is over for Richardson:

"A hamstring injury? Even the lowest grade pull requires at least a couple of weeks. NO way he’s running again at these Olympics."

brezzada reacted:

"He would have been perfect for the 200m and the relay, I think they shouldn't risk allowing him to run in the relay so he can heal properly."

SA duo through to Men’s 400m semi-finals

