Team South Africa's duo have qualified for the semi-finals of the Men's 400m repechage race after finishing first in their respective heats.

Lythe Pillay and Zakithi Nene are through to the next round and will be competing for a place in the final of the 400m event at the Paris 2024.

Zakithi Nene leads in the men's 400m repechage round of the athletics event at the 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on Monday, August 5, 2024. Photo: Jewel Samad.

SA's duo qualify for 400m semis at Paris 2024

According to Flo Track, Nene finished with the best time after winning Heat 3 with a time of 44.81 seconds, beating Botswana's Leungo Scotch and Hungary's Attila Molnar.

Pillay also finished first in Heat 2, with a time of 45.40 seconds, ahead of Czech Matej Krsek and Ukrainian Oleksandr Pohorilko.

Mzansi react as two SA's sprinters qualify for the 400m semis

GomoAkhona said:

"Well done Lythe Pillay 👏 wishing you all of the best for the Semi finals."

andrew_franck reacted:

"Great stuff! Him and Nene both 1st"

faya057 commented:

"Congratulations to Zakithi Nene and Lythe Pillay they both qualified for the Semi Finals."

RampantSire shared:

"Much improved effort! Well done, young man!"

KathMAM said:

"Loving the reference to Michael Johnson by the commentators , he looked like the terminator in his heat."

@PILLAY_CGLM noted:

"Hate to pressure you son, but the 'Pillay's don't delay' motto is entirely on your shoulders."

navikhosi responded:

"Both Zakithi Nene & Lythe Pillay won the repechage race, they're now through to the semis of men's 400m. As'bonge 🙌👏"

