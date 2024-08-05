Global site navigation

Paris 2024: Lythe Pillay & Zakithi Nene Through to Men’s 400m Semi-finals
by  Raphael Abiola 2 min read
  • Two South African sprinters have qualified for the semi-finals of the 400m race at the ongoing 2024 Olympic Games
  • The Team South Africa's athlete competed in the repechage and finished first in their respective heats
  • Netizens react on social media as the South African duo made it to the next round during the repechage

Team South Africa's duo have qualified for the semi-finals of the Men's 400m repechage race after finishing first in their respective heats.

Lythe Pillay and Zakithi Nene are through to the next round and will be competing for a place in the final of the 400m event at the Paris 2024.

South African duo qualify for Men's 400m semis.
Zakithi Nene leads in the men's 400m repechage round of the athletics event at the 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on Monday, August 5, 2024. Photo: Jewel Samad.
Source: Getty Images

SA's duo qualify for 400m semis at Paris 2024

According to Flo Track, Nene finished with the best time after winning Heat 3 with a time of 44.81 seconds, beating Botswana's Leungo Scotch and Hungary's Attila Molnar.

Pillay also finished first in Heat 2, with a time of 45.40 seconds, ahead of Czech Matej Krsek and Ukrainian Oleksandr Pohorilko.

Mzansi react as two SA's sprinters qualify for the 400m semis

GomoAkhona said:

"Well done Lythe Pillay 👏 wishing you all of the best for the Semi finals."

andrew_franck reacted:

"Great stuff! Him and Nene both 1st"

faya057 commented:

"Congratulations to Zakithi Nene and Lythe Pillay they both qualified for the Semi Finals."

RampantSire shared:

"Much improved effort! Well done, young man!"

KathMAM said:

"Loving the reference to Michael Johnson by the commentators , he looked like the terminator in his heat."

@PILLAY_CGLM noted:

"Hate to pressure you son, but the 'Pillay's don't delay' motto is entirely on your shoulders."

navikhosi responded:

"Both Zakithi Nene & Lythe Pillay won the repechage race, they're now through to the semis of men's 400m. As'bonge 🙌👏"

Simbine misses out on 100m Medal at Olympics, sets new record

Briefly News earlier reported that Simbine narrowly missed out on Men's 100m final event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Mzansi sprinter went on to set a new national record despite missing on a podium finish.

