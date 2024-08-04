Akani Simbine failed to make it to the podium after finishing out the top three in the Men's 100m final

The South African sprinter sets a new record despite missing out on winning a medal in the finals

Netizens shared their thoughts after Simbine failed to win a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

South African athlete Akani Simbine narrowly missed out on a podium finish in the Men's 100m final event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The sprinter was the only South African athlete who made it into the final after Shaun Maswanganyi and Benjamin Richardson failed to qualify from the semi-final rounds.

Akani Simbine reacts after competing the Men's 100m Final at the 2024 Olympic Games on Sunday, August 04, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Julian Finney.

Simbine misses out on 100m medal at Paris 2024

According to the South African, Simbine finished fourth in the Men's 100m final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

Simbine finished with a time of 9.82s, setting a new South African record for 100m.

The time was bested by American Noah Lyles, who took the gold medal; Jamaican runner Kishane Thompson (9.79s), who took home the silver medal; and Fred Kerley of the United States, who claimed the bronze medal.

Reactions as Simbine missed out on medal in 100m final

WinstonLCC said:

"What a run!! Deserved something out of that performance."

Perfin_Intl wrote:

"Great race Akani. But one has to feel for him. National record but missing out on a medal by 0.01s. Only 0.03s separate 1st and 4th."

geniusloopius reacted:

"So proud of #Simbine. He ran so well. He set a national record. He ran his heart out. Well done."

ndouwhisper responded:

"Unfortunately it wasn't good enough.. He is forever going to be our best African sprinter.. Looking forward to relays.. Go Team South Africa GO!!!"

SheritaO commented:

"So very proud of him! 4th place and a new NR in a field full of superstars is nothing to be scoffed at!"

Thabiso499 shared:

"Let’s give him a gold medal when he comes back because he did won the race."

