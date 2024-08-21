Letsile Tebogo has opened up on how he coped after his mother passed away months before the Olympic Games in Paris

The Botswana sprinter won two medals in athletics with the best of them being the gold medal he won in the 200-metre

The 21-year-old also confirmed that he was close to ending his athletics career after he heard the unfortunate news about his mum

Letsile Tebogo has explained how the loss of his mother affected him before going forth to win two medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The Botswana sprinter is currently the Olympic champion in the 200-metre race after winning the gold medal over American duo Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles.

The 21-year-old also served as anchorman in the final of the Men's 4x400-metre relay team, as Botswana won silver medals at the event.

Letsile Tebogo holds his shoe reading the date of birth of his late mother after winning the men's 200m final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on August 8, 2024.

Tebogo opens up on mum's passing before Olympic glory

In an interview with SuperSport TV, Tebogo narrated how his mum's unfortunate passing affected him before his triumph at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

"I believe she would be happy for what I have done because it's something that she believed I could do as she saw the potential in me through thick and thin.

"She was there at every step of the way. She didn't lose me along the way, but when I found out that she passed away, I thought it was the end of the world for me.

The sprinter confirmed that he wasn't in Botswana when the incident happened and believed his athletics career was over.

"I wasn't home [when she died], I was in Italy because the Saturday I had the Eugene Diamond League," he added.

"So when I heard the news, it changed my plans, and I had to come home to see what I could do.

"For me, I thought I was closing the season; I thought it was the end of my career, but I am grateful for the team that was around me because they just told me to take each day how it comes and not to put myself under too much pressure.

"Step by step, I started to see the light, and I started to see the reason to run again. Finally, when we got in tune, I got it right."

