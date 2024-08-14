South Africa athletes are back home after a wonderful outing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Bayanda Walaza opened up on his experience at the biggest sporting event in Paris, France

The teenager was part of the Men's 4x100m relay team that represented South Africa at the Games

Bayanda Walaza was one of the sprinters who represented Team South Africa at the just-concluded Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France.

The teenager was a member of Team SA's 4x100-metre relay team, which won the silver medal at the sporting event in Paris.

He teamed up with Akani Simbine, Shaun Maswanganyi, and Bradley Nkoana in the relay, and they finished second behind gold medalists Canada in the finals.

Team South Africa celebrate on the podium during the 4x100m medal ceremony at Olympic Games on August 9, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Patrick Smith.

Walaza narrates his experience at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

According to Hollywood Bets, Walaza confirmed that he didn't expect to be selected for the 4x100m relay race as there were others better than him in the team.

Benjamin Richardson's injury in the 200m heat gave the youngster the opportunity of his lifetime, which he took seriously.

The 18-year-old admitted that he was only enjoying France at first because he believed he wouldn't be running, and he ate a lot of ice cream in the process.

"Me? I was enjoying myself in Paris; it was pleasant for me. At first, I thought I was not going to run because I am the youngest, and they have stronger individuals," he said.

"It was a vacation, but when I realized I was on the team, it surprised me a bit because I ate ice cream daily."

Walaza then confirmed that he stopped taking ice cream after his coach informed him that he would be competing in the games.

"When the coach came to me and said: 'You know what, boy, now it is time to be ready, you are running', that's when I knew that now it is serious. I stopped eating ice cream, and it was a wonderful feeling to step on the track," he added.

Prize money each member of Team SA’s 4x100m relay got

