Team South Africa's sprinters have booked a place in the semi-finals of the 100m race at the 2024 Olympic games

Akani Simbine finished with the best time out of the three South Africans that qualified for the next round

Mzansi fans shared their thoughts as the SA trio made the nation proud in Paris, France

Three South African sprinters are through to the semi-finals of the Men's 100m race after being rated among the best runners in their heats.

Akani Simbine, Shaun Maswanganyi, and Benjamin Richardson made South Africans proud by making it into the next round of the Men's 100m at Paris 2024.

Akani Simbine competes during the Men's 100m Round 1 on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on Saturday, August 3, 2024 in Paris. Photo: Hannah Peters.

SA's trio qualify for 100m semis at Paris 2024

According to IOL, Simbine finished with the best time among the trio, 10.03s, followed by Maswanganyi, who was in the same heat as favourite Noah Lyles, with a time of 10.06s.

Richardson, on the other hand, squeezed into the semi-finals after qualifying as one of the fastest losers outside the first three sprinters.

Netizens react as Team SA's sprinters qualify for the semis

MarleneEurell said:

"Congratulations to Benjamin, Shaun and Akani for progressing to the semi-finals. I hope they will not be in the same heats. En where is Wade Van Nieker?"

jedzah reacted:

"You guys should do finish on podium finish for the 4×100 relay with these positive results."

Xstreme_Mark wrote:

"Yes fantastic."

PerleePerlee commented:

"Well done lads. Rest up for the next opportunity. We can do this lads. 💚🏃🏼🎽"

lindrishi shared:

"Congratulations to Akani, Shaun & Richard!!! Wishing them all the best for the semis."

bsibisil is of the opinion that they need to do better in the semis:

"To get into the final they need to get under 10 seconds."

MasegoBT implied:

"Richardson needs a proper coach. The guy has the height and a Usain body, his running technique is bad. He runs like he carries 10 kg dumbells on his feet."

The semi-final of the Men's 100m is scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, August 4.

