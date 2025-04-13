How Much Akani Simbine Made After Defeating African Champion Ferdinand Omanyala in Botswana
South African sprinter Akani Simbine made a huge amount of money after defeating African champion Ferdinand Omanyala at the Botswana Continental Tour on Saturday.
Simbine is coming from finishing third at the World Indoor Games, and now edging out the African champion.
Source: Briefly News
