Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena appears unfazed by the recent Bafana Bafana controversy that could make South Africa get point deduction in the World Cup qualifying series

The Bafana Bafana midfielder shared a viral video on social media flaunting his Mercedes-Benz worth R4.5 million

The flashy post by the former SuperSport United midfielder gathered different reactions from netizens on social media

Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena has put behind him the Bafana Bafana controversy as he flaunted his R4.5 million Mercedes Benz in a viral video he shared on social media.

The South African international has been in the news since being fielded in Bafana Bafana's 2-0 win over Lesotho in the FIFA World Cup qualifier in March.

The former SuperSport United star was ineligible to feature in the tie after accumulating yellow cards in South Africa's previous games.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena celebrates one of his recent goals for Bafana Bafana. Photo: @BafanaBafana.

Source: Twitter

If FIFA finds South Africa guilty, the World Football governing body is expected to deduct three points from the 13 they've accumulated so far in the World Cup qualifying series.

Despite the whole controversial issue, Mokoena has continued to impress at Sundowns and recently led them to the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League after knocking out Esperance of Tunisia in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Mokoena flaunts his R4.5m Mercedes Benz

Mokoena got the fans talking on social media after sharing picture and video of him stepping inside a Mercedes Benz -AMG G 63.

The Mercedes Benz -AMG G 63 is one of the most coveted cars by Sports celebrities and rich people who love luxurious rides and it's reported worth approximately R4.5 million.

According to Mercedes Benz official SA website, the car's energy consumption combined is stated at 14.7-15.7 l/100 km while the CO₂ emissions combined is put at 335-358 g/km.

Teboho Mokoena in action for Mamelodi Sundowns against Esperance of Tunisia in the CAF Champions League. Photo: @Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

It is a masterclass in design with elegant chrome accents, powerful wheels, and AMG's signature flair. Every element, from its commanding presence to its refined details. The car is also designed to handle depths up to 70cm.

The Sundowns star posted a shot clip of entering the car with the caption "Fun day ♥️".

The picture and videos shared by the South African midfielder sparked different reactions from fans and his followers on social media.

Reactions as Mokoena flaunts a R4.5m Mercedes Benz on social media

mandla_smash_maridi reacted:

"You are making us proud guys keep up the good work 👆👆👆"

saaka faisal said:

"The level of humbleness in this man ❤️ @mokoena_28."

Coach Lumkile Stevens commented on the post:

"Keep up the good work very Motivational and inspirational to see and observe RESPECT keep up the good Teboho."

Lethebe MadMax Maine wrote:

"Moshaaaaan🔥👏👏👏 ntho tse fresh..Ta Pitsos should be proud."

scello gumbi added:

"I am Buccaneer but more than anything I am South African, ayi boy uyalazi ibhola 👏👏👏."

bensontibashailwa shared:

"Top Middle of the football all the time 🔥"

Source: Briefly News