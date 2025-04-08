Mamelodi Sundowns booked a place in the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League after knocking out Esperance of Tunisia in the quarter-final of the competition.

The Brazilians secured a goalless draw outcome against the Tunisian giants at the Stade Olympique de Tunisia on Tuesday evening to achieve a 1-0 win on aggregate.

Sundowns knock out ES Tunis in CAF Champions League

Esperance started match on a bright and were close taking the lead in the second minute of the game from a set-piece but Ronwen Williams was in the right position to make a save.

The match had limited chances created by both teams but the game came alive in the closing stages of first half.

Lucas Ribeiro came close to scoring for Sundowns but his curling effort flashed past Esperance's goal post. A minute after that, Marcelo Allende tried a superb long-range shot from outside the box but his effort crashed the crossbar.

The first half ended goalless with the best chance of the half falling to the host in the opening minutes of the match.

The start of the second half came with no clear cut chances for both team, but in the 60th minute Lucas Suarez made a goal-bound header in the box.

