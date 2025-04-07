Kaizer Chiefs' 1-1 draw with TS Galaxy extended their winless streak to four matches, as they failed to capitalize on multiple chances, with TS Galaxy punishing them for defensive lapses

Kaizer Chiefs’ head coach, Nasreddine Nabi, has voiced his increasing frustration after his team's inability to convert chances into goals left their top-eight aspirations hanging by a thread.

The team's most recent performance, a 1-1 draw against TS Galaxy, compounded their struggles, as they failed to capitalize on several opportunities.

Kaizer Chiefs Head Coach Speaks Out as Top-Eight Hopes Fade Amid Missed Chances

Missed Opportunities and Struggling Form

At the New Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday, Chiefs dominated the match in the first half, registering five shots on target.

Rising star Wandile Duba gave the team the lead, but Chiefs’ failure to maintain their offensive momentum proved costly.

TS Galaxy capitalized on a defensive lapse to score a late equalizer through Mlungisi Mbunjana, which extended Chiefs' winless streak to four matches.

This includes two losses and two draws in the Betway Premiership.

Nabi was visibly frustrated during his post-match interview.

We worked on creating opportunities through pressing, but the finishing is what continues to let us down," he commented, referring to the missed chances throughout the game.

Chiefs' Struggle for a Top-Eight Finish

With the draw, Chiefs remain in eighth place with 29 points, just one point ahead of Chippa United, who have two games in hand.

A top-eight finish is crucial for Chiefs to secure a place in the MTN8 competition, but with only a handful of games left, the team's chances are dwindling.

Last season, they finished outside the top eight, and if their form doesn’t improve, they risk missing out on continental competition once again.

Nedbank Cup: The Last Hope for Silverware

With their league form faltering, the Nedbank Cup presents Chiefs' best opportunity for silverware.

However, their challenge will be daunting, as they face defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals on Sunday, 13 April, at Loftus Versfeld.

Sundowns have already defeated Chiefs three times this season, and Nabi knows the pressure is mounting.

We should have scored more, but we allowed Galaxy to stay in the game and they punished us," Nabi added.

A Critical Time for Coach Nabi

Nabi’s first season with Chiefs has been marked by tactical progress, but his team's inability to finish matches and score consistently is threatening the success of his project.

With time running out, the coach faces an uphill battle to salvage the season and secure a top-eight finish.

Kaizer Chiefs fans, known for their passionate support, are beginning to lose patience, and the upcoming matches could determine Nabi's future at the club.

