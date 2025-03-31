After a four-month absence, the 27-year-old Bafana Bafana international rejoined Orlando Pirates' first team, boosting hopes for the upcoming matches

Prior to his absence, Saleng contributed five goals and one assist in 13 appearances, establishing himself as a key player for the Pirates

Saleng's return ahead of the MC Alger clash in the CAF Champions League could significantly strengthen Orlando Pirates as they fight for multiple titles this season

Monnapule Saleng, the 27-year-old Bafana Bafana international, has returned to training with the Orlando Pirates first team after a four-month absence, fueling excitement among the club’s supporters.

Saleng had been sidelined due to undisclosed reasons, but with the team set to face MC Alger in the CAF Champions League, his potential inclusion has given fans hope for a boost in the squad.

Orlando Pirates Boosted Ahead of MC Alger Clash as Key Player Returns to Training

Source: Facebook

A Long-Awaited Return

Saleng last featured for the Pirates in a CAF Champions League match against Al Ahly on December 7, 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Since then, he had been training with the reserve team, fueling speculation over his future with the club.

Impressive Early Season Form

Before his absence, the 27-year-old had an impressive start to the season, contributing five goals and one assist in 13 appearances across all competitions.

His strong form had made him a crucial figure for Orlando Pirates, with many fans urging the club to resolve the situation.

Reinstatement to the Senior Squad

In a promising development,Saleng has now rejoined the senior squad and was seen training alongside his teammates.

This suggests that he could be considered for selection in the upcoming fixture, much to the anticipation of Pirates supporters.

MC Alger and Other Competitions

With the clash against MC Alger scheduled for tomorrow, the return of Saleng could provide a significant boost for Orlando Pirates, who are also competing in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals and remain in the hunt for the Premier Soccer League title.

A Crucial Addition to Pirates’ Ambitions

The potential inclusion of Monnapule Saleng in the squad for the upcoming fixtures could be a game-changer for Orlando Pirates as they aim to advance in the CAF Champions League, fight for the PSL title, and progress in the Nedbank Cup.

His return could provide much-needed depth and attacking flair, offering a significant boost to their chances of success in these crucial competitions.

Fans are eagerly awaiting his involvement as the team heads into a critical phase of the season, full of high stakes.

Monnapule Saleng's Orlando Pirates Struggles: Depression, Unfair Pay, and Desire to Leave

Briefly News previously reported that Monnapule Saleng was included in the Bafana Bafana CHAN squad despite being sidelined at Orlando Pirates for several months.

Now, fresh reports indicate that the Orlando Pirates star is struggling with depression, worsened by his dissatisfaction with the club.

Saleng reportedly feels underpaid, believing that his contributions on the field are not adequately reflected in his salary.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News