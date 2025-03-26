SuperSport United parts ways with head coach Gavin Hunt after a poor run of form, despite his milestone of 1000 senior matches

SuperSport United have made a significant change to their technical team following the departure of head coach Gavin Hunt.

The experienced tactician, who was in his second stint with Matsatsantsa, managed 97 matches during this period, winning 36 and losing 35.

However, a poor run of form, which saw the club lose five of their last seven league matches and drop into the playoff spot, ultimately led to his exit. Hunt, who had recently celebrated his 1000th match as a senior coach, parted ways with the club last Friday as the SuperSport United leadership opted for a new direction.

A Familiar Face Returns

In a swift move to bolster their technical department, SuperSport United have welcomed back former captain Onismor Bhasera.

The veteran left-back, who left the club at the end of the 2023/24 season, has been brought in to assist interim head coaches Andre Arendse and Grant Johnson.

Onismor Bhasera returns to help guide the team forward as part of Andre Arendse and Grant Johnson’s technical team.

Read a statement from the club.

Bhasera, a well-respected figure in South African football, brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and knowledge of the club’s culture.

He has enjoyed a long and distinguished career in South African football, earning a reputation as one of the most consistent and reliable left-backs in the PSL era.

The Zimbabwean defender first arrived in South Africa in the mid-2000s, making an immediate impact with Kaizer Chiefs.

His performances at Amakhosi established him as a solid defender with excellent positional awareness, pace, and leadership qualities.

His return is expected to help stabilize the squad as they navigate the remainder of the season.

SuperSport United’s Road Ahead

With Bhasera now part of the coaching setup, the focus will be on steadying the team and ensuring they move away from the relegation zone.

The team has been struggling in recent weeks, languishing in 15th position on the log standings, just three points above the relegation zone.

Their recent form has been concerning, with only one win in their last five matches, a 1-0 victory against a bottom-half opponent.

Their defense has been leaky, conceding an average of 2 goals per game, while their attack has been misfiring, scoring just 3 goals in their last five outings.

