Former PSL Star Explains Challenge South African Players Face in the US MLS

Former Premier Soccer League star, Olwethu Makhanya has narrated the challenge South African players face in the United States of America while plauing in the Major League Soccer [MLS].

The 20-year-old left the Betway Premiership top side Stellenbosch FC two years ago for a move to Philadelphia after having an amazing season with the Stellies.

The South African youngster started playing for the American side reserve side before graduation into the first team this campaign.

"I wouldn't say the difference lies in talent," Makhanya explained in an interview with FARPost.

"South Africans definitely have the talent, but the real challenge we face is the work rate. It’s on a different level and much higher here."

"The intensity of the league, the pace of play, and everything that comes with it—that’s where the challenge lies. I feel the game here is much faster and more tactical compared to back home. Everything is more detailed, and the players here put in a lot more effort."

Source: Briefly News