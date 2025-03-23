Former PSL Star Explains Challenge South African Players Face in the US MLS
Former Premier Soccer League star, Olwethu Makhanya has narrated the challenge South African players face in the United States of America while plauing in the Major League Soccer [MLS].
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The 20-year-old left the Betway Premiership top side Stellenbosch FC two years ago for a move to Philadelphia after having an amazing season with the Stellies.
The South African youngster started playing for the American side reserve side before graduation into the first team this campaign.
"I wouldn't say the difference lies in talent," Makhanya explained in an interview with FARPost.
"South Africans definitely have the talent, but the real challenge we face is the work rate. It’s on a different level and much higher here."
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"The intensity of the league, the pace of play, and everything that comes with it—that’s where the challenge lies. I feel the game here is much faster and more tactical compared to back home. Everything is more detailed, and the players here put in a lot more effort."
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.