South African defender Samukelo Kabini has begun training with Molde FK after joining the Norwegian giants in a record R15 million move from PSL side TS Galaxy

The 21-year-old Kabini marked his arrival at the club by promising to give his all to six-time Norwegian league champions

Local football fans reacted on social media to wish the player luck and said he has made a great move after leaving the PSL

Following his record R15 million move to Norwegian giants Molde FC, South African defender Samukelo Kabini promised to give his all to the club.

Kabini joined Molde from PSL side TS Galaxy on Thursday, 20 March 2025, and has begun with the team ahead of their domestic season in April.

South African defender Samukelo Kabini has begun training with Norwegian side Molde FK after leaving TS Galaxy. Image: Molde_FK.

Source: Twitter

The R15 million transfer is Galaxy’s record sale as Kabini joins the likes of Shandre Campbell and Siyabonga Ngezana as South Africans plying their trade in Europe.

Samukelo Kabini becomes Molde’s first South African player

Watch Kabini give his first interview at Molde in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Source

https://www.moldefk.no/nyheter/samukele-kabini-klar-for-molde

According to the Molde website, Kabini, who can play as a left-back and centre-half, committed himself to the club after he snubbed Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.

Kabini said:

“I have heard a lot of good things about the club and have seen how Molde performs both in Norway and in Europe. It seems like a fantastic place to develop as a player. I like to play with intensity and use my physicality; I always give everything for the team.”

Kabini trained with Molde, according to the tweet below:

Kabini missed out on Bafana Bafana selection

After impressive displays for Galaxy, Kabini was called up to the preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for the World Cup qualifiers in March but failed to make the final cut.

Kabini hopes he can back up his words by becoming a key player for Molde coach Erling Moe, which should catch the eye of Bafana tactician Hugo Broos.

The talented defender could also be the first of several former Galaxy players moving to Europe after club boss Tim Sukazi said they are determined to breed players for the overseas market.

Samukelo Kabini will now play for Molde FK coach Erling Moe. Image: Svein Ove Ekornesvag/Belga Mag.

Source: Getty Images

Fans wish Kabini good luck

Local football fans praised Kabini on social media, saying the player made the right choice by joining the club that constantly qualifies for Europe’s top club competitions.

Stephen Ramatapa is a fan of Tim Sukazi:

“Tim Sukazi has mastered how to run a football club effectively. From appointing the right coaches to signing & selling players, and his team is never worried about relegation. I think most teams should learn from him.”

Tleho Phoka Matshedi noticed something:

“Has anyone realised that the players who don't have much spotlight on them here in SA tend to get signed internationally? All we get with the superstars are rumours every season but moves never materialize.”

Mason Mokoena is impressed:

“Scandinavian teams don't spend so much on players, they usually develop their own so they must've seen something special in Kabini. Hope he repays them with good performances and an even higher transfer fee on his next move.”

Vandamme Mbutho said Kabini made the right choice:

“Molde is always playing European competitions; this is a good choice for him. Wishing him all the best.”

Tshepang Billy Seema gave Kabini some advice:

“Good luck boy, work hard and stay focused.”

Hugo Broos stamps his authority over PSL bosses

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos sent a stern message to PSL bosses to say he has the final say on squad selection for the national team.

Broos said he does not listen to PSL bosses who wants their players in the national side and said he has always done what he feels is best for Bafana.

Source: Briefly News