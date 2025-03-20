Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs could make an improved offer for a long-standing transfer target to fix a problem area ahead of the 2025/2026 season

Chiefs have been alerted by Stellenbosch FC star Fawaaz Basadien’s sell-on clause expiring after June 2025 and could make another offer for the player

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Chiefs should go all out for the player, while others feel Basadien should consider other options

Kaizer Chiefs could make an improved offer for Stellenbosch FC star Fawaaz Basadien after it was revealed that the player’s 30% sell-on clause expires at the end of June 2025.

Basadien is a long-standing target for Chiefs and the club has reportedly faced several rejections for the Bafana Bafana star.

Stellenbosch FC star Fawaaz Basadien continues to be linked with Kaizer Chiefs. Image: StellenboschFC.

Chiefs are determined to sign a new left-back after Bradley Cross failed to impress in the position since joining at the start of the season, with Edmilson Dove recently filling in.

Kaizer Chiefs want a new left-back

Watch Basadien's skills in the video below:

According to a Briefly News source at Chiefs, the club wants to sign a new left-back and has identified Basadien as the ideal target, yet they face competition from rivals Orlando Pirates.

The source said:

“The left-back position is one that the coach wants to strengthen next season and a few options are being looked at. Fawaaz is a talented player that Chiefs have shown an interest in signing and the current situation is being monitored by all the parties. In recent times, we have seen how management is willing to back the coach [Nabi] so something could happen before the start of next season.”

Chiefs target Kabini joins Norwegian side Molde FK, according to the tweet below:

Chiefs consider other options for problem area

While Basdadien has been constantly linked with Chiefs, the club have also shown an interest in Sekhukhune United star Vuyo Letlapa, who was recently called up to the Bafana Bafana squad.

One target no longer available for Chiefs is TS Galaxy star Samukelo Kabini, who has sealed a club record R15 million move to Norwegian giants Molde FK.

Since he arrived at the club, coach Nabi has brought in several new faces yet the club has experienced an indifferent season after nine losses in the PSL.

Kaizer Chiefs star Bradley Cross has lost his place in Amakhosi's starting line-up. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Fans want the best for Basadien

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Basadien should consider other options while Chiefs supporters said they want the player at Naturena.

Nicholas Setshedi wants Basadien:

“He will thrive at KC, he will be world-class and his next move will be Europe.”

Matlakala Lydia Wa Matome wants Chiefs to take a player from Pirates:

“They can come to us & take Innocent Maela for free. They can stop wasting their money on buying Basadien. Remember we also gave them Bongani Sam.”

Juust Say Blekbongz said Basadien must ignore Chiefs:

“He'll be ruined, he must go to Pirates to replace Maela or Sundowns to replace Modiba.”

Isaac Kegaogetšwe Mokganyetši said Chiefs would be a downgrade:

“Basadien is used to playing for Bafana Bafana and CAF. He can't be expected to play Cufa Cup. You want to traumatize him the same way you did Sirino.”

Mputlane Radi said Cheifs must shift their focus:

“Do Chiefs still need him? Dove fitted in that position like a glove, we can move to find a better striker and playmaker.”

