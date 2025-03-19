Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates Teko Modise surprised fans with his Nedbank Cup prediction ahead of the semi-final stages

The former Bafana Bafana star backed Kaizer Chiefs to win the domestic cup defended by the Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates

Local football fans reacted on social media to disagree with Modise, saying Amakhosi has no chance of winning the title this season

Teko Modise surprisingly backed Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs to win the Nedbank Cup title over his former sides Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Modise has backed Chiefs to end their decade-long trophy drought as they face a potential semi-final against PSL champions Sundowns if they beat Sekhukhune United.

Former PSL and Bafana star Teko Modise said Kaizer Chiefs will win the Nedbank Cup. Image: therealtekomodise.

Source: Instagram

Under coach Nasreddine Nabi, Chiefs have experienced an indifferent season after advancing to the late stages of the Nedbank Cup yet warning signs went off after nine PSL losses.

Teko Modise said South Africa needs Kaizer Chiefs to win titles

Watch Modise's interview in the video below:

According to a video on Nedbank’s Instagram account, Modise, who criticised the side for their early exit last year said Amakhosi needs to win the title.

Modise said:

“We need them to win a trophy this season. No one expects them to go far, which is exactly why they might just surprise everyone. We need someone to shake things up.”

If Chiefs secure a victory over Sekhukhune, they will face Sundowns in the semi-final with the winner facing either defending champions Pirates or Marumo Gallants.

The Nedbank Cup semi-finals were confirmed in the tweet below:

Modise backs Chiefs to end their trophy-drought

Despite their indifferent form in the league, Chiefs stand a chance of ending their trophy drought this season after beating Stellenbosch FC in the previous round.

The side has invested heavily in recruiting new players during the two transfer windows this season after bringing in the likes of Inacio Miguel, Gaston Sirino and Glody Lilepo.

Last season the side suffered a shock elimination to NFD side Milford FC while their Soweto rivals Pirates defeated Sundowns 2-1 in the final on Saturday, 1 June 2024.

Kaizer Chiefs have been backed to end the season with silverware this season. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Fans doubt Modise’s prediction

Local football fans reacted on social media by disagreeing with Modise’s prediction as they believe Chiefs do not have the quality to win the Nedbank Cup.

King Lesly says Chiefs need to make changes:

“If Morris & Nabi is still there then never. The worst part is that Nabi doesn't know English. They will stay another without a trophy.”

Madimetja Betha has doubts:

“Chiefs just isn't good enough to beat these two giants, Sundowns and Pirates. To win the Nedbank, beating them is a must, but unfortunately, I just don't see it happening.”

Hildah Kataka agrees:

“He is right, we will meet Sekhukhune & beat them. Then in the final we will defeat Gallants.”

Libha Liyema is pessimistic:

“He is dreaming.”

Jeffrey Kobe is not taking Modise seriously:

“Next week, Teko will say it's obvious Sundowns will win the Nedbank and league. He's been talking too much lately.”

Kaizer Chiefs lose out on R15 million target

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs have been dealt a transfer blow after TS Galaxy star agreed to an R15 million move to Norwegian giants Molde.

Kabini attracted interest from Chiefs as they look to solve their defensive issues after suffering nine PSL losses this season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News