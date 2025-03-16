Richards Bay Put More Misery on Nasreddine Nabi’s Kaizer Chiefs in PSL

Kaizer Chiefs suffered another loss in the Premier Soccer League, as they surprisingly lost to Richards Bay this weekend

The Glamour Boys conceded two second half goals from Fezile Gcaba and Yanela Mbuthuma as the Natal Rich Boyz claim all three points

Kaizer Chiefs missed out on the golden opportunity to move up on the Betway Premiership table if they had won but Nasreddine Nabi's failed to get a win at the King Zwelithini Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs poor run of form in the Betway Premiership continues as they suffered another defeat against Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

The Soweto giants had the chance to move up on the Premier Soccer League table with a win after AmaZulu FC and Polokwane City both dropped points in their last match but a loss against the Natal Rich Boyz left them is same position.

Second half goals from Fezile Gcaba and Yanela Mbuthuma gave the home side all three points as they move up on the Betway Premiership table.

Yanela Mbuthuma and Edmilson Dove in action during Kaizer Chiefs clash with Richards Bay this weekend. Photo: @RichardsBayFC_.

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs lose to Richards Bay in PSL

Kaizer Chiefs were the better side in the early stages of the match as they were putting pressure on the home side.

The Glamour Boys had their first clear chance in the match in the 22nd minute, but Ashley Du Preez was unable to direct his header into the back of the net as Magoola saved his effort.

Magoola was called into action five minutes later as Pule Mmodi tried to get past him with a low shot in the 29th minute.

The former Lamontville Golden Arrows forward tested the Richards Bay goalkeeper once again in the 36th minute, but the shot-stopper did well to save the shot.

The first half ended with both teams failing to find the back of the net, but the Soweto giants still created few chances.

Three minutes after restart the host took the lead against the run of play. Fezile Gcaba headed home from a set-piece to give to put the Natal Rich Boys ahead.

Glody Lilepo tried to find the equaliser in the 57th minute but his shot was saved by Magoola. The Congolese striker also had his header go wide in the 65th minute.

Richards Bay doubled their lead in the 72 minute after a controversial goal from Mbuthuma. The striker scored a rebound off the post and was clearly coming from an offside position.

Kaizer Chiefs set to offload 4 players in the summer

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs are considering to overhauling their squad before the beginning of next season as they are working on welcoming new signings to the club next summer.

The Soweto giants are said to be ready to offload four of their first-team players in order to create space for new arrivals.

