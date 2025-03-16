Jose Riveiro Hails Orlando Pirates Stars After Bucs’ Win Over Mamelodi Sundowns
- Jose Riveiro has commented on Orlando Pirates' victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership at the FNB Stadium this weekend
- The Spanish mentor appreciated the Soweto giants' players for executing his tactical approach properly against the Pretoria-based club
- The win means the Sea Robbers are now 15 points behind the Brazilians and still have four outstanding matches in the Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has showered praises on the Buccaneers stars after the Soweto giants defeated Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership at the FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
South African international Relebohile Mofokeng scored two quick goals in the early stages of the match, but his fellow Bafana Bafana teammate Khuliso Mudau reduced the deficit in the second half, but it was not enough to stop the Sea Robbers from taking all three points.
The Soweto-based side have reduced the point-gap in the title race to 15 and they still have four outstanding matches in the league.
Riveiro hails Pirates star after win over Sundowns
In an interview with SuperSport TV, as per iDiskiTimes, Riveiro was happy with Orlando Pirates players for executing his tactical plan against the league leaders after taking an early lead.
The Bucs lost their last match against the Brazilians, and got a deserving revenge in he second leg at home.
“Yeah, it was well executed. Playing against Mamelodi Sundowns is incredibly tough, trust me, it’s a real challenge. They’re an excellent team,” he shared on SuperSport TV.
“We got off to a strong start by taking the lead. Our goal is always to be in front, so it was great to finally be the one leading the game against them. To then get that second goal and double the lead was truly something special.
“Of course, it was a bit chaotic at the start, but the players really believed in our game plan and stuck to it, which led to an outstanding performance.
“We did struggle a bit in the second half, but not too much. We managed to hold them off, especially in areas where we don’t typically defend that close to Chaine.
“Credit to the players, though. They really showed their quality when we were in the right positions and executing as we should."
Orlando Pirates next match will be against MC Alger in the CAF Champions League quarter-final clash after the international break.
In the Betway Premiership, the Sea Robbers will face Polokwane City next month.
