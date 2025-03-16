Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has commented on the Brazilians' defeat against Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership this weekend

The Portuguese manager opened up on the reason that led to his team's defeat against the Soweto giants at the FNB Stadium after winning the first leg

The Pretoria-based club had their huge point gap reduced from 18 to 15 points, with the Sea Robbers still having four outstanding matches

Portuguese manager Miguel Cardoso has explained why Mamelodi Sundowns were defeated by Orlando Pirates in their second-leg tie in the Betway Premiership this weekend.

The home side scored two quick goals in the first five minutes courtesy of Relebohile Mofokeng at the FNB Stadium before Khuliso Mudau scored in the second half to make the tie end in a 2-1 for the Sea Robbers.

The win put the Buccaneers within 15 points behind the Brazilians and still have four matches at hand.

Cardoso explains why Sundowns lost to Pirates

According to iDiskiTimes, Cardoso during an interview with SuperSport TV insisted hat his side were poor from the star and they played with no brain for large parts of the first half.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“When you start a game like that, you can't expect much good to come from it,” the Portuguese manager said on SuperSport TV.

“I have to give credit for the reaction we had after conceding, especially until the 25th minute. After that, though, we played with our hearts, but not with our heads. Our brains stay in the locker room, and football is mostly about using your head.

“In the second half, we brought a bit more intelligence onto the pitch. Unfortunately, there was a 15-minute period after our play where the referee allowed the game to stop completely. Everyone was on the ground, no one was playing football. It’s a shame, but it’s the reality, and that drained our energy.

“If it was a strategy, it was a good one because it definitely took our energy away. We paid for the poor start, and there’s not much more to say about it.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News