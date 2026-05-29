A woman undertook a construction project to treasure the memory of her late mother, and she did not let money be an obstacle

The lady posted a TikTok video showing others the extent she went in tribute to her beloved mom after her passing

Money was a problem, as she decided to make sure that the place where her mother was laid to rest looked well-maintained in her honour

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A woman built a tombstone for her late mother. Image: @thandwayinkhosingomane0

Source: TikTok

The devoted daughter shared a TikTok post on 25 May proving how much she thought about her late mother. Many people show their love for the deceased using tombstones, and she wanted to do the same. In a show of dedication, she decided to take a creative approach to celebrate her mother, even on a limited budget.

A young lady @thandwayinkhosingomane0, who is still mourning her mother, wanted to build a tombstone for her, but did not have the funds. The doting daughter diligently mixed cement and shaped it over her Mother's grave to create a customised Tombstone. The lady's effort showed that not everything can be achieved with money. The sentimental value she'd displayed by building a tombstone by hand touched South Africa. Watch her video below:

How much is a tombstone in South Africa?

Online users were stunned by the young lady who took matters into her own hands to honour her mother. People appreciated that she did not let money get in the way. Tombstone can cost between R5000 and R30, 000, depending on the stone type and size, according to Montana Granite. Many appreciated how much work the lady did. Read the comments of below:

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Gravesites are usually maintained by the deceased's loved ones. Image: Tom Fisk

Source: UGC

Siyabonga_gumede_iv commented:

"I have a friend who goes to her mother's grave and cleans it every time he needs something, and it happens."

mamablazo wrote:

"That's beautiful coming from a beautiful heart she's happy 🥰"

NelsonTjebane wished the young lady well after losing her mother:

"May the tears that fell throughout this process nurture your success. You've done well🤍"

Zeemngadi. thebrand applauded the woman's effort for her late mom :

"You did great, session! It was a test. She sees all your effort and believes you’ll honour the blessing that’s waiting for you."

matshedishomocwan also felt the lady's mom would bless her:

"It's the thought that counts. Your angel mom is watching from above and smiling."

Still P ᥫ᭡ was moved by the lady's tombstone project:

" Ohhh my baby you did that🥹❤️your mother is very proud of you 👏🏾 ❤️"

Runyah🇿🇼🇬🇧 applauded the TikTokker:

'Mama is proud of you love. You did her good❤️"

Other Briefly News stories about deceased loved ones

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Online users were fascinated to watch a kid attending her first funeral experience and finding out that it was for her own aunt.

The performance a man put on at his mother's funeral made waves online, as it was an interpretive dance that became a viral hit.

Source: Briefly News