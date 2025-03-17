Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso opened up about their loss to Orlando Pirates on Sunday, 16 March 2025

Cardoso said his side entered the match on the wrong foot after Relebohile Mofokeng scored an early brace

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise Cardoso for his honesty but still backed the Portuguese coach to succeed this season

Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso opened up about his side’s 2-1 loss to PSL rival Orlando Pirates on Sunday, 16 March 2025.

Cardoso said Masandawana was second best against the Soweto giants, yet they still retain a 15-point lead atop the PSL log with seven games left to play.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is on course to win the PSL title in his maiden season. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Pirates kept their slim hopes of a PSL title alive with the 2-1 victory after shortening the gap to 15 points and still having four games in hand over their rivals.

Orlando Pirates close the gap on Mamelodi Sundowns

Cardoso speaks about Sundowns in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Cardoso criticised his side and said they were second-best Pirates, while they remain favourites for the PSL title.

Cardoso said:

“The brain stayed in the locker room and football is played with the brain. In the second half, we brought a little bit more brain to the pitch, but unfortunately, there were 15 minutes where the referee did not allow us to play. Sometimes football is like this, nothing to say.”

Sundowns lost to Pirates, according to the tweet below:

Sundowns edge closer to PSL title

Despite the loss, Sundowns are still on course for their eighth successive PSL title, yet Pirates have four games in hand over their rivals.

Cardoso could walk away from his first season in South Africa with a league title while the Portuguese side has been left disappointed by the quality of local referees.

The Pretoria giants are set to win the PSL title and could find success in the CAF Champions League and Nedbank Cup after qualifying for the late knockout stages of each competition.

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates cut handed Mamelodi Sundowns a rare defeat. Image: Orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Fans back Cardoso

Local football fans praised Cardoso on Sundowns, applauding the Portuguese coach for his honesty and backing him for success at Masandawana this season.

Mangena Brown Nqobizitha asked a question:

“Which pitch was better, though? Loftus cannot be compared to FNB.”

Sh.adrack Ntuli was impressed:

“We beat Sundowns within five minutes of the game. Impressive!”

Mangoale Nkhokhobe Gilbert Therishano praised Cardoso:

“He's speaking sense, he is wise and not blaming anyone. It's up to them to win their remaining games and wrap up everything by the 28th match or let the Buccaneers close the gap. They've equally shared the points.”

Mdez Uacela is not fazed:

“They'll celebrate today's win while Sundowns celebrate being champions again, and whoever that'll come to argue in my post clearly doesn't know anything about maths.”

Hrams HRams made a wish:

“So Pirates did a revenge. Let's hope Chiefs will do it as well on the Nedbank Cup semifinal.”

