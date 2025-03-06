Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso called for better officiating in the PSL after the log leaders drew 1-1 with Lamontville Golden Arrows

Cardoso did not go into specific details about the match but said he wants referees to be consistent for all teams in the PSL

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Sundowns have benefitted from dodgy calls in the past while others agreed with Cardoso

Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso called for more consistency among PSL referees after his Mamelodi Sundowns’ squad drew 1-1 with Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Cardoso did not go into any specific details about the match but said the referee affected Masandawana in the Arrows draw on Wednesday, 5 March 2025.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso criticised the level of referees in the PSL.

Source: Twitter

Following the 1-1 draw against Arrows, Sundowns’ lead atop the PSL log dropped to 16 points with nine league matches left.

Miguel Cardoso says Mamelodi Sundowns just wants to play football

Cardoso speaks about PSL referees in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Coach of the Month Award winner, Cardoso said his side was negatively affected by the referee’s decisions.

Cardoso said:

“The league should have top referees for all the teams. Unfortunately, we saw things that I don’t even want to speak about. It’s the second game where my players had a good game and a very good second half in terms of battling for the result. Unfortunately, we could not get it. We just want to play games as fair as they should be and according to the rules of the game and that everybody follows the rules of the game. That’s just what we want, to play football.”

Sundowns confirmed their draw against Arrows on Twitter (X):

Orlando Pirates close the gap on Sundowns

While Sundowns dropped points against Arrows, second-placed Orlando Pirates edged out Chippa United 1-0 on Wednesday, 5 March.

Pirates’ victory reduced Sundowns' lead atop the log to 16 points, but the Soweto giants have four games in hand over their rivals.

On Sunday, 16 March 2025, the PSL title might be decided when Sundowns and Pirates face off in a much-anticipated clash.

Defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns drew 1-1 against Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Source: Twitter

Fans criticise Cardoso

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Cardoso and Sundowns have benefited from bad decisions by referees, while others agreed with the Portuguese tactician.

Dovhani Godfrey Mposhomali says Cardoso should not complain:

“When it favours him, he doesn't comment about it. He must also suffer the prejudice as well.”

Mpendulo Mashumi was shocked:

“I was shocked with the horrible performance of that referee. I've always known our referees are bad, but that was the lowest we've ever reached.”

Masango Doctorsen made a suggestion:

“It's sad that they only speak when decisions go against them. All PSL teams must unite against bad decisions.”.

AL Son Chau-Care said Cardoso must leave the PSL:

“If he thinks our referees are that bad, he must go to those leagues with top officials.”

Nongoloza Ndudula said Cardoso is not alone:

“You see Nabi is not alone with this problem of referees.”

