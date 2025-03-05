Cardoso led Mamelodi Sundowns to six wins out of seven matches in February, securing the Coach of the Month award

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach, Miguel Cardoso, and midfielder, Lucas Ribeiro Costa, emerged as the dominant winners in the February 2025 Betway Premiership Monthly Awards, following an impressive series of performances.

The duo's remarkable contributions saw them secure the Coach of the Month and Player of the Month accolades, respectively, marking their second victories in these categories for the current 2024/25 season.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach, Miguel Cardoso, and midfielder, Lucas Ribeiro Costa, emerged as the dominant winners in the February Betway Premiership Monthly Awards.

Cardoso's Tactical Brilliance Earns Coach of the Month

Miguel Cardoso, in his first season as Mamelodi Sundowns' head coach, has displayed exceptional leadership and tactical acumen.

His side's strong form in February, securing six wins from seven matches and accumulating 18 out of a possible 21 points, led him to the Betway Premiership Coach of the Month award.

Cardoso's success came amid stiff competition, with AmaZulu FC's co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi, and Richards Bay FC's Ronnie Gabriel all being strong contenders.

However, Cardoso's influence on Sundowns' dominant performances during the month earned him the top honor.

Ribeiro Costa's Brilliant Form Seals Player of the Month

Lucas Ribeiro Costa, the Brazilian midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns, played a key role in his team's success during February.

His outstanding contributions earned him the Player of the Month award for the second time this season. Ribeiro Costa was directly involved in 8 goals for Sundowns, scoring five times and providing three assists.

His dynamic presence in the midfield helped drive Sundowns' offensive play, further solidifying his position as one of the league's most influential players.

Ribeiro Costa’s Stunning Goal Wins Goal of the Month

In addition to his Player of the Month honor, Ribeiro Costa also claimed the Goal of the Month award.

His remarkable solo run and goal in Sundowns’ victory over Orlando Pirates were deemed the best of the month, marking his second consecutive win in this category.

Ribeiro’s stunning goal edged out strong competition, including Tshegofatso Nyama’s free kick for Golden Arrows and Shaun Mogaila’s spectacular strike for Chippa United.

A Look at the February Awards

The February 2025 Betway Premiership Monthly Awards saw the following winners: Player of the Month: Lucas Ribeiro Costa (Mamelodi Sundowns) Coach of the Month: Miguel Cardoso (Mamelodi Sundowns) Goal of the Month: Lucas Ribeiro Costa (Mamelodi Sundowns)

