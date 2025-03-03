Cardoso Exposes How Nabi Played Into His Hands, States Kaizer Chiefs' Weakness

Miguel Cardoso opens up on how they exploited Kaizer Chiefs' weakness during their clash in the Betway Premiership on Saturday afternoon

The former Esperance coach analysed how they expected the Soweto-based club to set up against them, which helped his team get all three points

The Portuguese mentor expressed his happiness that the plan worked, but admitted sometimes the approach might be effective

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has explained how Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi played into their hands with his tactical approach during their clash in the Betway Premiership over the weekend.

The Portuguese tactician was involved in his first encounter between Sundowns and Chiefs and ended up taking all three points thanks to Lucas Ribeiro's lone strike in the first half.

The tactical approach used by the Glamour Boys was analysed by the Masandawana coach after the match.

Cardoso opens on what Sundowns expected from Chiefs

According to Afrik-Foot, Cardoso claimed he expected Nabi to overload the midfield, and they exploited their weakness to get a positive result at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

“We anticipated that Chiefs would crowd the midfield with extra numbers, but we knew that would create space on the flanks, and that’s where we have strength. That’s how we scored — their full-back was focused on our winger, while their midfielders controlled the centre,” Cardoso explained.

“Their wingers were trying to close down our build-up play through the middle, so their full-back was pressing our full-back, but we knew that by drawing one of their centre-backs out, we could exploit the space.

“Peter made a great run, Iqraam found the space, received the ball, and then passed it to Lucas for the goal. As I’ve said before, the players are the ones who read the game, and this was a very tactical match, well-prepared by coach Nabi.

“They have quality players, and there’s a lot of emotion in these types of games. We don’t want to focus too much on that, though, as our players are already feeling the pressure. My approach is to keep demands low and provide them with the tools to find solutions.

“Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. This time, it worked, and I’m pleased with that. But it was a very tough match, a real challenge.”

