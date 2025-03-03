Nabi Explains Why He Stayed at Kaizer Chiefs Despite Receiving Big Money Offers

Nasreddine Nabi has dropped a reply for those doubting his commitment to his job at Kaizer Chiefs despite inconsistent performance since taking over the club

The former Young African coach also claimed there are several top clubs offering to pay him three times his salary at the Glamour Boys if he agrees to leave

Fans shared their thoughts on Nabi's talks about staying with Amakhosi despite offers from other clubs on social media

Nasreddine Nabi has explained why he remained at Kaizer Chiefs despite receiving better offers from different clubs.

The Tunisian coach joined the Soweto giants last summer and has been linked with several jobs, with one of them being his country's national team coaching role.

The Glamour Boys have struggled for consistency under the North African coach, but he's determined to make the Soweto-based big in the South African league again.

I am not at Kaizer Chiefs because of money - Nabi

According to Afrik-Foot, Nabi dismissed talks about his commitment towards Kaizer Chiefs managerial job and made a bold statement following his peers criticising him since coming to the South African league.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“For me, it's not about the money. I’m not here for that, despite all the talk in the media about my salary. I can assure you that every day I get offers from big clubs, offering three times what I earn here,” Nabi stated.

“I have a mission at Kaizer Chiefs, a purpose. I’m not here for financial gain, I love this club. I’m strong, and I don’t lose my confidence easily because of my history in the game.”

The Tunisian tactician went on to mention that some of his peers had criticized him, although he chose not to name names.

“I’m willing to sacrifice everything to bring Kaizer Chiefs back to where they belong. Criticism comes with the job, but when you see your colleagues, fellow coaches, criticize you, that feels disrespectful,” the coach continued.

“Especially when you’re going through a tough time, that’s a lack of respect. That’s what affected me, not the rest. Being criticized by someone who could be in your shoes or has been in your shoes is tough.

“But I believe in my strong foundation, my experience, and I know what I’m doing. I will get things right.”

Fans react as Nabi explains why he remained at Kaizer Chiefs

El Alcalde said:

"That statement alone would be enough reason for me to fire him if I was his boss. If there is something out there that’s better for him. I’d let him go."

kgauza wrote:

"We love you Nabi and we can see you love our team like we do and we know you gonna turn it around into a beast. Pitso Mosimane did it with a small team with less experience and you will do it with a big team and youl be recognised,Ikhosi alipheli'moya!!!"

Manic shared:

"@KaizerChiefs I will repeat what I said, this Kaizer Chiefs is different from other Seasons. PLEASE MAY THEY LEAVE OUR NABI ALONE, WE CAN SEE THAT HE HAS IMPROVED THiS TEAM, WE LOVE HIM AND HE ALSO LOVES THE TEAM. NABI IS OUR COACH."

gwexe_bongani reacted:

"This sounds like a threat. Don't boo me I have offers. Nabi has failed. Chiefs is huffing and puffing just like pirates. He started with quick attacking football, but now we struggle to put 5 passes together."

Source: Briefly News